The automaker in 2019 will pull product from five plants in the U.S. and Canada, which will lead to layoffs at those facilities. Four of the facilities are in the U.S. and employ about 2,800 hourly workers, according to data released Friday by GM.

GM officials have told politicians and employees that it has a plan for a majority of the people in Maryland, Michigan and Ohio who will be affected by the plant-idling next year. The automaker has 2,700 "available jobs at other GM U.S. plants, GM training opportunities and access to tuition assistance," according to an outline distributed Friday by GM.

The automaker reports more than 1,100 U.S. employees have volunteered to transfer to other U.S. plants when the four U.S. factories currently making GM sedans and small cars go dark ahead of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers next year.

"Strong U.S. and Canadian economies enable us to provide these opportunities now as we position General Motors for long-term success," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "Our focus remains on providing interested employees options to transition including job opportunities at other GM plants. We remain committed to working with local government officials, our unions and each individual to find appropriate opportunities for them."

GM is trying to right-size its manufacturing business as it pushes to invest more in electric and autonomous vehicles in the near future. In the meantime, the automaker was caught with too many plants building vehicles U.S. consumers aren't buying anymore: sedans.

The plants GM plans to idle next year were all operating in 2018 at low levels. Eight of 12 GM assembly plants in the U.S. were operating at 80 percent capacity or less this year, according to data from LMC Automotive. Automakers consider the break-even point for capacity utilization to be 80 percent.

Of the 2,800 people affected by the idled plants, 1,200 are eligible to retire, GM said. The automaker has 2,700 positions open in the U.S. thanks to new vehicle launches in 2019. The automaker said plants in Lansing, Flint, Toledo, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas all need additional employees.

In addition to the plant changes next year, GM is expected to cut 8,000 salaried workers through buyouts or layoffs in early 2019. The automaker said Friday those employees would be provided career assistance upon exit.

