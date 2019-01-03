Buy Photo GM product chief Mark Reuss succeeds Dan Ammann as GM President. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

General Motors Co.'s global product chief Mark Reuss is the Detroit automaker's new company president, succeeding Dan Ammann.

Reuss has served as GM's global product chief since 2013. He added Cadillac and global portfolio planning to his purview in June 2018. In Reuss's new position as GM president, he will also assume responsibility for the company's quality organization.

"Mark’s global operational experience, deep product knowledge and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our current business, take advantage of growth opportunities and further define the future of personal mobility," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "Mark has played a critical role in leading the development of the company’s award-winning vehicles while transitioning his team to prepare for growing electrification and autonomous technologies."

Reuss has spent his entire career with GM, starting as a student intern in 1983. He has served in several engineering and leadership roles, including vice president of engineering and president of Australia and New Zealand. Reuss also created and led the GM performance division in 2001.

"I am very proud to have spent my entire career at General Motors, and to now take on this new role is truly a great honor," Reuss said in a statement. "With our current lineup of outstanding cars, trucks and crossovers around the world, I’m looking forward to keeping our momentum going at full speed."

Ammann left the position of GM President to replace Kyle Vogt as CEO of GM Cruise on Jan. 1. When Ammann's move was announced in November, GM said it would eliminate the role of President and shift remaining responsibilities to Barra and CFO Dhivya Suryadevara.

Barra assumed Ammann's responsibilities for GM's global regions and GM Financial while Suryadevar took over GM's corporate development team.

