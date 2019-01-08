Donny Osmond (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images)

Donny Osmond wants to take a spin in a Silverado.

The singer and actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing Chevrolet's new TV spot for the 2019 Silverado 1500 that features real pickup drivers speaking the lyrics to Osmond and his sister Marie's 1970s hit "A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'n' Roll."

In his post, Osmond asks Chevrolet if it can hook him up with the new ride.

"If you put @DonnyOsmond in a #Silverado, will that make the truck more rock ‘n’ roll?" Osmond wrote. "I’ve never owned a Chevy #Silverado, but it sounds like it’s time to test one out. What do you say, @chevrolet? Can you make it happen?"

If you put @DonnyOsmond in a #Silverado, will that make the truck more rock ‘n’ roll? 😜



I’ve never owned a Chevy #Silverado, but it sounds like it’s time to test one out. What do you say, @chevrolet? Can you make it happen? https://t.co/WoUT4oHZ3g — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 8, 2019

There's no word yet from Chevrolet if it will meet that request.

The 60-second ad, which was revealed Monday and aired during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN, is the first of three new commercials that are being introduced through the first half of the year. The first spot takes a different take on the General Motors Co. brand's "Real People Not Actors" campaign.

Osmond also posted on Facebook an edited version of the commercial that includes video and audio of his sister and him singing the song.

Chevrolet's ad blitz also includes other traditional platforms such as newspapers as well as new methods, including images of the Silverado emblazoned on Amazon.com delivery boxes and a giveaway on the smartphone game "HQ Trivia."

Chevrolet has not said how much it is paying for the marketing campaign for the brand's profit-rich, full-size pickup.

