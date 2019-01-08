Laurie Nickel, center left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a sign during a UNIFOR union meeting between the workers of Oshawa's General Motors plant with Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, at the plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. General Motors will cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it abandons many of its car models and restructures to focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles, the automaker announced Monday. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP) (Photo: Eduardo Lima, AP)

Detroit — General Motors Co. is moving forward with plans to stop production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant at the end of the year after two meetings with Canadian trade union Unifor.

After the second meeting between GM manufacturing leaders and Unifor officers in less than three weeks, GM released on Tuesday a letter it sent to Unifor president Jerry Dias rebuffing the union's pleas to reconsider plans to phase out the products built at the plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

"Unfortunately, all Unifor’s proposals would involve substantial incremental costs and a further deterioration of GM’s competitive position," GM's vice president of manufacturing and labor relations Gerald Johnson and president of GM Canada Travis Hester wrote in the letter. "Having completed an analysis of Unifor’s proposals, GM has determined that it cannot pursue them because they would not combat the declining economic and market factors that must be addressed."

The decision was met with fury by Dias in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

He said that GM leaders "in my opinion haven’t reached deep enough or far enough to find a solution. We are not accepting the closure of our Oshawa facilities under any circumstance."

Unifor, the union representing workers at the Oshawa plant, is planning a protest in Windsor in response to the Detroit automaker's decision to move forward with the Oshawa idling.

"Hold on," Dias said. "We're not backing down."

Unifor first came to Detroit on Dec. 20 — the same day the union bought front-page, wrap-around ads on The Detroit News and Free Press — as part of a larger effort to convince GM to keep open the Oshawa plant and four other endangered plants in the U.S. Since that meeting, Unifor has launched an international advertising and social media campaign hashtagged #SaveOshawaGM.

After that meeting in December, which Dias said was "frustrating" and "emotional," GM said it would consider Unifor's concerns and come back with any decisions by Jan. 7. GM and Unifor spoke Monday to set up the meeting for Tuesday.

The Oshawa plant, which builds the Chevrolet and Impala and Cadillac XTS, is one of five North American plants GM is planning to indefinitely idle this year as the slow-selling products built at those plants are discontinued. Also on the chopping block is Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Lordstown Assembly in northeast Ohio.

Unifor and United Auto Workers are criticizing GM for investing in manufacturing in Mexico as it reconsiders the viability of the plants the unions represent in Canada and the United States.

