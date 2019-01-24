General Motors Co. plans to spend $22 million at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, so the automaker can build new engines there. (Photo: Sanford Myers / General Motors, Sanford Myers / General Motors)

GM said Thursday the engine plant would build 6.2-liter V-8 engines. The automaker has spent $2 billion at the facility since 2010. Most recently, the automaker announced it would build the new Cadillac XT6 three-row SUV at the plant.

The automaker spent $300 million to outfit the plant for that new model. GM also builds the Cadillac XT5, GMC Acadia and Holden Acadia at Spring Hill.

The engines will be built with GM's Dynamic Fuel Management technology, the automaker said. GM says the cylinder-deactivation feature fires 17 different cylinder patterns to boost performance and save fuel.

GM employs 3,800 at Spring Hill.

The news comes as GM readies to pull products out of four U.S. manufacturing facilities and one in Canada. The automakers makes sedans or parts for sedans at those facilities. Sedan sales have been declining for the last few years.

GM plans to end production and effectively idle the Lordstown Complex in Ohio where it builds the Chevy Cruze on March 1. Other plants, including the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, will follow.

