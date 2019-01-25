Laurie Nickel, center left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a sign during a UNIFOR union meeting between the workers of Oshawa's General Motors plant with Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, at the plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Photo: Eduardo Lima, AP)

Canadian union Unifor is calling for a boycott of Mexican-built General Motors Co. vehicles in a continued effort to save the Oshawa Assembly Plant, set to close at the end of this year.

Unifor President Jerry Dias announced the boycott Friday, which the union will promote with ads on TV, in print and on billboards as part of the larger #SaveOshawaGM ad campaign that launched late last year.

The boycott is largely designed to get GM's attention and bring the automaker back to the table for negotiations, Dias said. After two meetings between Unifor leaders and GM manufacturing leaders, GM rejected the union's pleas to keep the Ontario plant open.

"GM is arrogant to the point they think they can close our assembly plants (in Canada and the U.S.) while ramping up production in Mexico," Dias said. "While GM has choices, Canadian and American consumers also have choices."

But leveraging such a boycott, even limited to Mexican-built vehicles, could have unintended consequences among Canadian workers, GM said in a Friday statement.

A boycott of GM's Mexican-built vehicles could be felt at some 60 Ontario-based auto parts companies that support Mexican production, GM said. And some of GM Unifor's members in St. Catharines and Ingersoll, Ontario, are building transmissions and body panels that going into Mexican-built vehicles sold in Canada.

“The threat of collateral damage for Ontario based auto suppliers, auto dealers and workers is concerning, especially for an Ontario economy that is now open for business, with every opportunity to now benefit from increased trade with Mexico”, GM Canada vice president David Paterson said in the statement.

Still, Dias pushed back on any negative consequences, saying the number of Canadian workers affected would be "slim to none."

A spokesman for the United Auto Workers said the U.S. union was not aware of Unifor's plans to boycott Mexican-built GM vehicles.

The UAW did not immediately comment on Unifor's action, but Dias and UAW President Gary Jones have a meeting scheduled for the first week of February. Dias says the purpose of that meeting will be to discuss the boycott.

nnaughton@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @NoraNaughton

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/01/25/canadian-union-unifor-calls-boycott-mexican-built-gm-cars/2655678002/