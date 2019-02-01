As part of a larger restructuring effort, GM will start salaried workforce reductions in earnest Monday. (Photo: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

General Motors Co. will begin on Monday morning a weeks-long process of laying off roughly 4,250 salaried employees, The Detroit News has learned.

As part of a larger restructuring effort, GM will start salaried workforce reductions in earnest Monday, with more involuntary separations continuing through February, according to a source familiar with the plans. It's not clear yet which departments will see cuts first.

GM will largely complete its effort to cut its salaried and contract workforce by 15 percent this month, the source said. The automaker, as part of its restructuring, is also cutting its global executive workforce by 25 percent. It's unclear where that effort stands.

"We are not confirming timing," GM said in a statement to The Detroit News. "Our employees are our priority, and we will communicate with them first."

The reductions to GM's contract workforce were largely completed last year with some 1,500 workers let go.

Prior to moving to involuntary separations, GM offered buyouts to 18,000 workers on Halloween last year. In an internal memo obtained by The Detroit News after the deadline to accept buyouts, CEO Mary Barra said roughly 2,250 employees requested to take the voluntary separation offer.

GM's plans to begin salaried layoffs, first reported by Automotive News, were referred to as "Black Monday" by David Kudla, CEO of Grand Blac-based Mainstay Capital Management LLC.

Kudla told The Detroit News he expects layoffs to begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, and continue on a "rolling basis."

