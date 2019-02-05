File: General Motors Flint Assembly employee Dan Hippensteel attaches the grille to the front of a GMC Sierra 2500 HD truck Tuesday, August 4, 2015 in Flint, Michigan. The company is adding 1,000 jobs to the plant. (Photo: Steve Fecht, General Motors)

Flint — General Motors Co. is adding 1,000 jobs at Flint Assembly, where the automaker builds its heavy-duty trucks, company president Mark Reuss said before the Tuesday launch of the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty trucks.

Flint is GM’s oldest and longest continually producing plant in North American, and is produces heavy-duty trucks for Chevy and GMC.

The plant builds 250,000 trucks per year, which amounts to one truck every 90 seconds. GM has invested more than $1.5 billion there since 2011, and has increased space to 6 million square feet.

The automaker announced the news at the plant inside a 883,000-square-foot body shop.

