Another 240 workers from Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and Lordstown Assembly have accepted transfers to other General Motors Co. plants in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana.

The latest round of transfers, as of last Friday, brings the total number of relocated employees from plants GM plans to idle later this year to 943, GM said in a Wednesday statement. That includes 567 from Detroit-Hamtramck and 372 from Lordstown.

The plant actions are part of a larger restructuring designed to save GM some $6 billion by 2020. The Detroit automaker also is cutting more than 4,000 salaried workers in the coming weeks, a process that began unspooling Monday in select departments across the company.

Employees from Detroit-Hamtramck are largely transferring to Flint Assembly, which is adding 1,000 new jobs to build new versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy duty trucks. About 530 Detroit-Hamtramck employees have accepted transfers to Flint, as will 93 from Lordstown in northeast Ohio.

A majority of Lordstown employees are transferring to GM's Spring Hill Assembly, which builds the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and GMC Acadia, with 132 employees moving to Tennessee. Workers from Lordstown are also transferring to Toledo Transmission and Fort Wayne Assembly and Bedford Powertrain in Indiana.

GM said last year it had 2,700 job opportunities for the 2,800 hourly employees impacted by the plant idlings this year, the first of which will be Lordstown on March 1.

