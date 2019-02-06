General Motors Co.'s salaried job cuts will include the elimination of 1,298 jobs at the Warren Technical Center, according to a filing with the state of Michigan.

GM started on Monday a weeks-long process of cutting more than 4,000 salaried workers from its global operations, with most of the cuts concentrated in North America. The automaker's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification is dated Feb. 4.

It appears the layoffs in Warren will continue until Feb. 28, which GM says is the last day employees will appear in the company's payroll system.

According to the filing, employee compensation for wages and benefits will continue through April 9. Beginning on Feb. 4, GM said in its filing, employees are being asked to stop reporting to work as their responsibilities will cease, but they will continue to be employed through April 9.

The reduction in GM's salaried workforce, which will be cut by 15 percent this year or by roughly 8,000 positions, is part of a larger restructuring of the automaker's global operations. Also included in the effort are plans to cut the global executive workforce by 25 percent and indefinitely idle five North American manufacturing plants later this year.

The moves are expected to save GM up to $2.5 billion this year and up to $6 billion by 2020. GM leaders have said the company needs to reposition for a future that it sees as driverless and emission-free while the automaker is in good financial standing.

GM reported pre-tax profits of $11.8 billion in 2018, including $10.8 billion in North America. This performance results in profit-sharing checks of up to $10,750 for qualifying GM-UAW workers.

