GM to pay hourly workers $10,750 in profit-sharing
General Motors Co. will pay about 46,500 United Auto Workers hourly employees profit-sharing checks of up to $10,750 this year, the company said Wednesday.
The Detroit automaker, which made $11.8 billion last year, announced profit-sharing as part of its full-year 2018 earnings report. Its pre-tax profits in North America — the figure profit-sharing is based on — totaled $10.8 billion.
Workers should see the payments in their Feb. 22 paycheck, GM said in a Wednesday statement.
Last year, GM paid about $11,750 to some 50,000 UAW workers on a $11.9 billion North American profit.
Ford Motor Co. announced last month it will pay eligible hourly full-time UAW employees $7,600 in profit-sharing checks set to go out March 14. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will announce its profit-sharing amounts when it reports full-year earnings Thursday.
