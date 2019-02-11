General Motors Co. announces the election of Wesley G. “Wes” Bush to its Board of Directors. A leader in engineering, technology and manufacturing, Bush currently serves as the chairman for Northrop Grumman’s Board of Directors. (Photo: © 2006 Sally Aristei)

General Motors Co. added a 13th member to its board of directors Monday, electing Wesley Bush, chairman of aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman.

Bush, 57, has served as chairman of Northrop Grumman since 2011. He served as CEO from 2010 to 2018. He also previously held various leadership roles at automotive supplier TRW prior to its 2001 acquisition by Northrop Grumman.

“Wes has a strong track record of creating shareholder value in a complex manufacturing enterprise known for its advanced engineering and technology,” CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “He will bring strong financial acumen, excellent strategic instincts and an ability to think broadly about complex business issues to our board.”

Bush is the third new member in nine months to join GM's board of directors, chaired by Barra. Former CIA official and CEO of Kissinger Associates Jami Miscik was elected in October, and eBay CEO Devin Wenig joined the board in May.

The addition of these members comes as GM is embarking on a sweeping restructuring plan designed to save cash and redirect capital to projects that propel GM toward its driverless and emission-free future.

Bush's defense technology background also supplements that of Miscik, Linda Gooden, a retired Lockheed Martin Corp. executive and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Michael Mullen, who joined the board in 2013. GM's board also includes executives from the pharmaceutical, energy and technology sectors.

