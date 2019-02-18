2020 GMC Acadia AT4 (Photo11: GM)

GMC's new 2020 Acadia crossover gets a bolder look as part of the vehicle's latest redesign, and it becomes the first GMC ute to join the off-road AT4 lineup.

The Acadia is boxier for the 2020 model year, with a squared-off grille flanked by C-shaped LED headlamps that have become a signature design cue on the General Motors Co. brand's pickup trucks. The latest version of GMC's three-row crossover comes in four trim levels, including the high-end Denali.

Available for the 2020 model year is a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine developing 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5-liter I-4 and 3.6-liter V-6 engines are still standard or options on the 2020 Acadia, depending on the trim level. Acadia's engines are mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous six-speed automatic.

An upgraded interior in the 2020 Acadia is enhanced by the newest GMC infotainment system that allows drivers to create personal profiles that save preferences like audio, navigation and climate.

"With technological enhancements at your fingertips and under the hood, the 2020 Acadia is an intelligent crossover that elevates the driving and passenger experiences on all fronts," said Duncan Aldred, GMC's global vice president.

The new Acadia will compete with the likes of Ford's Explorer, Honda's Pilot, Toyota's Highlander and Nissan's Pathfinder.

The Acadia AT4 trim will carry the same design details on other AT4 models, including a black chrome-accented grille. The AT4 trim is also also powered by Acadia's 3.6-liter V-6 developing 310-horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.

The Acadia AT4 puts the power through a twin-clutch all-wheel drive system mated to 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires standard; 20-inch wheels are also available for the AT4.

The AT4 off-roading trim debuted on GMC's redesigned Sierra light-duty pickup last year. It has since expanded to the heavy-duty pickups. This is the first non-pickup in GMC's lineup to get the AT4 trim.

The 2020 GMC Acadia, which will be built at GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, goes on sale this fall. Pricing has not been announced.

As GM prepares to indefinitely idle four U.S. plants this year, a number of the displaced workers at Detroit-Hamtramck and Lordstown Assembly have taken new positions in Spring Hill.

