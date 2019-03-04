Production at GM's Lordstown Assembly will end Wednesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

General Motors Co. will stop building cars at its Lordstown Assembly Plant in northeast Ohio on Wednesday, the automaker said.

The stamping plant at Lordstown will continue operating through the end of the month, according to GM spokesman Dan Flores.

Lordstown is one of five GM plants in North America that will be “unallocated” over the next several months as the automaker adjusts its manufacturing footprint to match demand for sedans and passenger cars.

The United Auto Workers union is suing GM over the automaker's plans to stop production at three U.S. plants before the current labor contract expires later this year.

The UAW says GM is violating its 2015 contract with the auto workers. GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler will this year negotiate new contracts with the UAW.

The union is seeking to keep Lordstown Assembly, Warren Transmission and Baltimore Operations running at least until the existing agreement between the UAW and GM expires in September. All three plants are slated to stop production in the coming months, with Lordstown the first to close its doors.

GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant also is at risk, though the automaker recently said it would make vehicles there at least through January 2020.

The long-term fate of Lordstown, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Detroit-Hamtramck will likely be decided during contract negotiations this summer between GM and the UAW. Talks between the union and the Detroit automaker are likely to be dominated by efforts to ensure new products are allocated to some or all of the affected plants.

Staff writer Nora Naughton contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/03/04/production-general-motors-lordstown-assembly-plant-ending/3057846002/