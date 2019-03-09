Buy Photo GM this year became one of the first participants in a new program that matches its Flint operations 100 percent with renewable energy. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Flint, Mich. – Consumers Energy has awarded General Motors $2.8 million for energy-saving upgrades at the automaker’s Flint plants.

GM has completed 21 projects in the last year at its Flint Assembly operation, including a new energy-efficient body shop and building-wide lighting upgrades.

Consumers Energy senior vice president Brian Rich says GM “has made a commitment to sustainability.”

GM this year became one of the first participants in a new program that matches its Flint operations 100 percent with renewable energy. Consumers Energy’s parent company, CMS Energy, opened a wind farm last year that provides renewable energy to GM operations in Ohio.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/03/09/general-motors-flint/39172759/