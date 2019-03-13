Share This Story!
Ohio governor doesn't think GM will revive plant
Ohio’s governor says it seems clear that GM isn’t planning on making a new line of cars at Lordstown
Associated Press
Published 10:48 a.m. ET March 13, 2019 | Updated 11:51 a.m. ET March 13, 2019
Lordstown, Ohio – Ohio’s governor says it seems clear that General Motors isn’t planning on making a new line of vehicles at its assembly plant in the state.
The plant near Youngstown that shut down last week is one of five factories GM wants to close by next January.
Union leaders are hoping GM will agree during contract talks this summer to bring a new vehicle to the plant.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tells The Vindicator in Youngstown that GM has given no hints about using the plant again.
He also says the automaker has indicated it’s talking with another company about using the site.
DeWine says GM isn’t saying who it’s talking with and that the state is ready to help bring jobs back to the plant once it knows more details.
