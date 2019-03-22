Buy Photo GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra announces GM’s $300 Million investment in its Orion Twp. Assembly Plant to produce a new Chevy electric vehicle, Friday morning, March 22, 2019. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Orion — General Motors Co. is investing $300 million in its small-car assembly plant here to build a new electric vehicle based on the Chevrolet Bolt EV, a move that will add 400 new jobs at the plant.

The new electric vehicle, originally expected to be built overseas, instead is scheduled to be built at the United Auto Workers-represented plant that GM designated for small-car production as the automaker emerged from bankruptcy a decade ago.

Orion Assembly Plant, which currently runs on one shift, will continue to assemble the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Sonic and Cruise AV test autonomous vehicles alongside the new product, a GM spokesman said. The addition of another Chevrolet electric vehicle is the latest in GM's march to 20 new zero-emission vehicles by 2023.

“We are excited to bring these jobs and this investment to the U.S.,” GM CEO Mary Barra said during a Friday announcement at the plant with employees, elected officials and community leaders. “This new Chevrolet electric vehicle is another positive step toward our commitment to an all-electric future. GM will continue to invest in our U.S. operations where we see opportunities for growth.”

The Detroit automaker opted to repatriate production of the new EV to a U.S. plant to support "the rules of origin provisions in the proposed United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement," the Trump administration's replacement for the 25-year-old North American Free-Trade Agreement.

GM's decision to build the new EV in the United States comes as the company has become a presidential target. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in recent days to criticize GM and the United Auto Workers over the idling of the automaker's Lordstown Assembly Plant in northeast Ohio.

Trump again blasted the automaker and the UAW that represents its factory employees during a visit to a UAW-represented plant in Lima, Ohio. It's not clear when GM reversed its decision to build the new Chevrolet EV overseas, but a company spokesman insisted the Orion announcement is not in response to pressure from the president and that the Friday event been planned for "weeks."

GM is idling four U.S. plants by January 2020, with Lordstown the first to stop production on March 6. The future of Lordstown, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission and Baltimore Operations will be decided by GM and the UAW, which begin negotiating a new national contract this summer.

“The great workforce at Lake Orion understands that today’s announcement will provide over 400 new jobs for a General Motors product of the future built by UAW Local 5960 members for years to come right here in Michigan," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the union's GM Department, said in a statement. "Today’s GM commitment of $300 million to build this electric vehicle, with our UAW members, is a good start on GM's investment toward keeping future manufacturing jobs here in America.”

The new Chevy EV will be based on the current electric vehicle architecture that underpins the Bolt. GM's next-generation electric vehicle platform will debut on a yet-to-be-named Cadillac, when GM's luxury brand will take the lead on electrification.

Threatened with closure, Orion Assembly survived in 2009 by becoming a hub for small-car production thanks to hefty incentives from the State of Michigan and concessions made by the UAW as GM worked through federally induced bankruptcy. Most other manufacturers outsource small-car manufacturing to lower-cost countries like Mexico, Japan and South Korea because the high cost of U.S. labor is difficult to justify on lower-margin vehicles.

The investment at Orion is the latest among a series of U.S. plant investments and comes in the same week GM said it plans to spend $2.65 billion in two Brazilian plants. Since GM made its restructuring announcement in November, the UAW has escalated its criticism of the automaker's investment in overseas production — particularly production of the Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico.

