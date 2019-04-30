Pricey pickups drive GM profits in Q1
General Motors Co. relied on its pricey new pickup trucks to drive profits in the first quarter of 2019 as the company saved $400 million on restructuring measures.
The Detroit automaker reported pre-tax earnings per share of $1.41, down 1.4%. The company reported pre-tax earnings were $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019, down 11.5% from the same quarter last year, amid restructuring activities and softer sales.
After taxes, GM's income increased 93% to $2.1 billion on $34.9 billion in revenue. The company's earnings per share after taxes were $1.48, up 92%.
As GM continues its restructuring activities, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said the company saved about $400 million in the first quarter. GM has estimated it will save up to $2.5 billion this year via its restructuring.
GM profit margins of 6.6% were down 0.6 percentage points from the first quarter of 2018. The company's automotive free cash-flow depleted to negative $3.9 billion, down $600 million from a year ago. GM said it had expected the cash flow hit this quarter and still expects to end the year with up to $6 billion in automotive free cash.
GM made $1.9 billion in North America in the first quarter, down $300 million. The dip was driven largely by planned downtime for full-size SUV production, putting GM behind some 23,000 units as the automaker switched to new models. The automaker's U.S. vehicle sales fell 7 percent in the first quarter while global sales fell 10.4%.
Challenges like the considerable SUV downtime, seasonal costs and volatility in China were mitigated by strong performance from GM's new trucks, Suryadevara said. The automaker led with a launch of the more popular crew-cab models of the new GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado, which generated average transaction prices $5,800 higher than the previous-generation crew-cabs.
Amid restructuring in South America and softening sales in China, GM's international business broke even.
The automaker is executing a sweeping restructuring effort that included cutting 15 percent of its salaried workforce earlier this year. GM is also stopping production of slow-selling sedans at five North American plants as part of the restructuring.
GM Cruise LLC, which is aiming to launch a robo-taxi service sometime this year, lost $200 million as the autonomous vehicle development arm continued its aggressive hiring spree.
GM has said it plans to spend about $1 billion on Cruise this year. The Silicon Valley driverless car operation also attracted billions of dollars in investments in 2018, including $2.25 billion from Japanese investment firm SoftBank Investment Advisers and $2.75 billion from Honda Motor Co. as part of an alliance on future autonomous vehicle development.
GM Financial made $400 million in the first quarter, matching the performance from the first quarter of 2018.
