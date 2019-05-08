President Donald Trump says Workhorse plans to build electric trucks at Ohio's Lordstown plant. (Photo: John Minchillo / AP)

President Donald Trump says General Motors Co. is selling its idled assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to Cincinnati-based Workhorse Group Inc.

Trump said on Twitter that Workhorse plans to build electric trucks at the plant. The president claims to have spoken with GM CEO Mary Barra, who told him of the sale and plans for the automaker to spend $700 million in three of its Ohio facilities, creating another 450 jobs.

A GM spokesman declined comment immediately following Trump's tweet, but promised more information regarding Lordstown later Wednesday afternoon. The United Auto Workers union, which Trump says has yet to sign off on the deal, did not comment.

Workhorse could not be immediately reached, and its website appeared to crash after Trump's Wednesday tweet.

"GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO!," Trump tweeted. "GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks."

GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

On March 6, GM's Lordstown Assembly in northeast Ohio was the first to stop production of its only product: the Chevrolet Cruze compact car. It's one of four U.S. plants GM planned to "unallocate" as part of a global restructuring designed to save cash and divert capital toward more expensive electrification, autonomy and mobility efforts.

Any promised future for Lordstown would be a win for Trump. Lordstown's Trumbull County, formerly a democratic stronghold, flipped to vote for Trump in 2016 after he repeatedly promised on the campaign trail and in the early days of his presidency to revive American manufacturing that for decades formed the bedrock of what locals call the Mahoning Valley.

Trump has continued to publicly pressure GM on Lordstown via Twitter and public appearances in Ohio: "Lordstown is a great area. I guess I like it because I won so big there," Trump said during a visit to Lima, Ohio earlier this year.

Politicians started thanking Trump following his Wednesday tweets.

"I want to thank @realDonaldTrump for his help in bringing new production to #Lordstown," Ohio's Republican senator, Rob Portman, tweeted. "I’m hopeful we will see the #Lordstown plant humming again."

In a separate tweet, Trump said: "With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!"

....in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

nnaughton@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @NoraNaughton

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/05/08/trump-tweet-gm-selling-lordstown/1140704001/