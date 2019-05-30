Andrew Smith, Executive Director of Cadillac Design, shows off the new CT4-V (blue) and CT5-V (orange) during a special event at The Eastern in Detroit, Michigan on May 30, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit —The all-new Cadillac CT4 is small but fierce.

General Motors' luxury brand unveiled its entry-level subcompact sedan Thursday in V-series trim, signaling a revamped sedan strategy powered by familiar V-series muscle.

Ditching its old strategy of "tweener" sedans to fight German competitors by straddling segments, the CT4 is aimed squarely at the entry-level products from BMW (2-series), Audi (A3) and Mercedes (A-class). The CT4 comes just months after the New York Auto Show debut of the CT5 sedan which will compete head-on against the compact BMW 3-series, Audi A4 and Mercedes C-class.

.@Cadillac is revealing the CT4-V and CT5-V in Detroit tonight. Here’s my usual “sorry I’m short video.” pic.twitter.com/tKR70rYNVD — Nora Naughton (@NoraNaughton) May 30, 2019

Based on the same, athletic Alpha platform as the outgoing Cadillac ATS (and Chevrolet Camaro), the CT4 will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 as Caddy enters the small sedan segment for the first time.

The CT5, which has similar proportions to the retiring CTS mid-size sedan, will replace the ATS as a compact sedan. Expect its price to start at around $40,000, while the CT4's price should come in around $33,000 when it hits dealers early next year.

The large Cadillac CT6 sedan remains the brand's flagship even as its future is uncertain after its Hamtramck manufacturing plant closes next January.

Buy Photo Cadillac unveiled its new CT4 subcompact sedan Thursday. (Photo: Henry Payne, The Detroit News)

All three sedans get a high-horsepower, V-series trim in conjunction with Cadillac's performance aspirations and the success off its DPi-V.R prototype in IMSA sports-car racing.

Cadillac's new sedans come as the brand has refocused on becoming a full-line SUV maker with the XT4, XT5, and XT6 crossovers to complement the truck-based Escalade.

