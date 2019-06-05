General Motors Co. is adding 70,000 miles of highway access in the United States and Canada to its Super Cruise hands-free driving system (Photo: John F. Martin, John F. Martin for Cadillac)

General Motors Co. is adding 70,000 miles of highway access in the United States and Canada to its Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

The expansion of compatible divided highways brings Super Cruise's total footprint to 200,000 miles of road. As part of the update, Super Cruise will also be able to interact with limited intersections and traffic control devices — though drivers will be asked to take control in the event of railroad crossings, pedestrians, stop lights or stop signs.

Drivers of the 2018 and 2019 model year Cadillac CT6 can enable the update through their Cadillac dealer.

"We are constantly working to make Super Cruise the most beneficial system for our customers," Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, said in a statement. "Expanding our offering of compatible highways will allow people the ease and convenience of traveling hands-free more often."

The addition of more roadways and capabilities for GM's hands-free driving tech comes as Cadillac is expanding Super Cruise — which uses sensors inside and outside the vehicle to allow drivers to ride hands-free on the highway — across its lineup. Starting with the 2020 model year, it will be available on the new CT5 and CT4-V sedans in addition to the luxury brand's flagship CT6.

GM is also planning to eventually expand Super Cruise to other GM brands, which include Chevrolet, Buick and GMC.

nnaughton@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @NoraNaughton

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/06/05/gm-adding-70-000-miles-super-cruise-footprint/1340364001/