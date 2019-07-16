Buy Photo UAW President Gary Jones and General Motors CEO Mary Barra shake hands as labor contract talks with the automaker officially opened Tuesday in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Rallying cries of "UAW! UAW!" echoed in the Renaissance Center's Marriott hotel Tuesday ahead of the official start of contract talks with General Motors Co.

But GM CEO Mary Barra splashed a dose of reality on the United Auto Workers' calls for keeping idled plants open and a greater piece of the record profits that the Detroit automaker has made since workers ratified the current contract in 2015. She emphasized that "our collective future is at stake" with the pressure the company is under to transform with autonomous and electric vehicles as well as high-profit trucks and sports utility vehicles.

"While this industry has always been competitive, we must admit, it’s only getting more so," Barra said before offering the ceremonial opening handshake Tuesday. "More than ever, we must be agile, decisive and disciplined. We must be proactive on all fronts because we are not here merely to survive. We are here to lead it and to win. To build a stronger future, we need to win, we must deliver vehicles customers want today to earn a chance to compete tomorrow, invest in the talent and technologies of tomorrow to win as our industry changes, and create financial flexibility to protect ourselves from the threats today and capitalize on tomorrow’s opportunities."

Detroit Three contract negotiations kicked off Monday at Ford Motor Co. The handshake for between officials of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the UAW will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

When the current contracts expire after 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, automakers will want agreements to contain spending over the next few years in anticipation of a decline in the industry. The UAW, meanwhile, will be looking to secure its members' jobs and to see the automakers' recent profits reflected in workers' paychecks after laborers took cuts and taxpayers bailed the company from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009.

"We invested in you, now it’s your turn to invest in us," UAW President Gary Jones said Tuesday to a standing ovation from dozens of union members in the audience. "In other words, the United States of America taxpayers invested in you, now it’s your turn to invest in them."

But four years since the last round of bargaining, expensive investments into electric and autonomous vehicles, and uncertainty around environmental and trade regulations make for a complex negotiating background.

"What's at stake and the opportunity for whoever gets it right is absolutely huge," Barra said. "It represents growth, and that means jobs."

Autoworkers say they are concerned with job stability and what future technology means for their jobs. Experts say the UAW will be disinclined to buckle on issues like health-care costs, wage increases, temporary employees and future product allocation. And that could lead to strikes — a possibility for which the union has prepared by increasing strike pay.

Taking center stage Tuesday was GM's move to correct its own capacity issues by pulling products from four U.S. plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and Warren Transmission. Experts say those plans announced in November make GM a strike target and make for a particularly prickly negotiating period as the union tries to prevent the automaker from permanently closing any plant. In May, the automaker announced plans to sell its Lordstown Assembly plant in Ohio to electric-vehicle start-up Workhorse.

The UAW also is suing GM for its plans to "unallocate" Lordstown, Warren Transmission and Baltimore Operations before the current contract expires. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant is not included in the lawsuit because its production was extended through January 2020, after the current contract expires. Union leaders, who balked at the announcement by GM and Workhorse, are expected to demand a new vehicle for Lordstown during contract negotiations this fall.

United Auto Workers members carry signs outside GM's world headquarters in Detroit on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 as contract negotiations begin.

"General Motors has the fastest-shrinking footprint in America," Jones said. "We will leave no stone unturned. You put us on the block, our location on the block, we will fight to keep these plants open and allocate products here on American soil."

Jones also echoed statements from Monday that the UAW would work to fight against companies paying lower wages in the United States, Mexico, China and elsewhere, protect temporary employees and shorten the eight-year timeline negotiated in 2015 to bring former tier-two workers to the top of the pay scale. He added that representatives would look to ensure its 156,000 members have the training, tools and safe environment to keep up with the industry's advancements.

The UAW is expected to angle for wage increases in place of profit-sharing or lump sums dependent on profits that automakers prefer because those costs do not compound on themselves. Carmakers also are expected to focus on reducing health care costs, adding more temporary workers to the lines and prepping plants for more products of which they don't make many yet like autonomous or electric vehicles.

Average hourly labor costs for international producers in the U.S. is estimated to be $50 per hour compared to GM's $63, FCA's $55 and Ford's $61, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

