Orange County, California — Chevrolet officially introduced the first-ever mid-engine Corvette supercar late Thursday night in a World War II-era blimp hangar outside Los Angeles, and there is nothing middling about it.

The most anticipated car of the year, the long-rumored Corvette C8 (for eighth-generation)  carries the legendary “Stingray” badge. It looks to be a tour de force of sculpted styling with state-of-the-art electronics.

The 2020 mid-engine Corvette C8
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control.
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights.
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower.
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes.
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs.
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display.
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display.
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable.
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available.
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes.
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes.
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss.
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss.
    Even as the C8 relocates the engine amidships like an Italian sports car in a move to give it more nimble handling, the car does not lose its signature V-8. Like 'Vettes of old, the C8 will pack a V-8putting 495 horsepower to the rear wheels and hustling the entry-level model from 0-60 mph in what GM says is less than 3 seconds.

    More:Watch the mid-engine 2020 Corvette premiere

    More:Why now? How the 2020 mid-engine Corvette came to be

    That’s on par with the front-engine supercharged 650-horsepower Corvette Z06’s 2.95-second time. It is comparable to the $270,000, 640-horse, mid-engine Lamborghini Huracan traditionally costing more than four times as much.

    The mid-engine design will serve to give better rear-weight distribution over the C8's rear Michelins. The car adds launch control, and there's a standard dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission (brace yourselves, purists: there is no manual option).

    "The traditional front-engine vehicle reached its limits of performance, necessitating the new layout,” said GM President Mark Reuss, a race-licensed motorhead who was key to pushing the revamped car. “In terms of comfort and fun, it still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history.”

    The C8’s design avoids the awkward proportions that often plague mid-engine cars (the rear-heavy 1990 Acura NSX and sideburn-clad Audi R8 come to mind). It bears comparison to mid-engine lookers like the Lotus Evora and Ferrari 488.

    "We felt this had to be something new — beyond — and still look Corvette," exterior designer Kirk Bennion said. "The new proportion is key ... with the cockpit forward 16 inches, a whole new centerline and a faster windshield. That really sets up the car."

    Design cues are carried over from the current-generation C7 with sharp edges, horizontal tail lamps and creased flanks. Designers found inspiration in the F-22 fighter jet — as do Lamborghini architects — and supercar fans will note similarities like the huge outboard front air-intakes. This is a muscular supercar compared to exotic shapes like the McLaren 720 or Ford GT.

    The interior maintains the C7 generation’s dimensions while advancing its interior and materials appointments. Wrapped in a cockpit of stitched leather, the driver grips a squared-off steering wheel to better view the 12-inch, digital instrument display. A console touchscreen is rotated toward the pilot with a Porsche-like sleeve of control buttons down the raised center spine.

    The effect isolates the console from the passenger who loses the C7's center “oh, crap” handle. Passengers can still steady themselves at high-cornering speeds with a door-mounted handle.

    Perhaps most controversial will be the Acura-like automatic “trigger” transmission. Drive, reverse and park are operated along a line of toggled buttons.

    The manual transmission has been sacrificed to speed and cost, due to the complexities of adding a different gearbox to the already-complicated transaxle that mates the V-8 to the rear wheels.

    Purists will miss the stick, but the C7 had proved clumsy with its tri-gate seven-speed box. A new dual-clutch Tremec transmission should help reach that claimed sub-3-second time (when paired with the performance Z51 package).

    The eight-speed is mated to an old friend: Chevy’s small-block V-8 used in everything from Camaros to pickups. But this so-called LT2 mill has a few new tricks up its sleeve. One is a standard race-car-like dry oil-sump required to deal with the higher g-loads generated by the mid-engine layout.

    Though GM is only talking about the entry-level Stingray for now, reports suggest future engines will include high-revving twin-turbo V-8s and even a hybrid version with an electric motor up front.

    For now, the front is occupied by a “frunk” (short for front trunk) — new cargo space opened up by the migration of the engine. Like a Porsche Boxster/Cayman, it will swallow a small suitcase. More cargo space is found behind the engine, which will be under hatchback glass for viewing like the crown jewels at the Tower of London.

    True to Corvette tradition, the boot will fit two golf bags. Together, frunk and trunk offer 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, down from 15 cubic feet in the C7 hatch. Should the occupants want to go topless, the roof can be stored in the trunk as well. Door, hood and hatch releases are hidden so as not to interrupt the car’s lines.

    The package is wrapped around an all-new aluminum architecture. Six high-strength beams (Juechter calls them the "Bedford Six” because they are produced in-house at GM's Bedford, Indiana powertrain plant) anchor the car. A carbon-fiber bumper helps reduce weight, but overall the mid-engine car appears heavier than the outgoing C7 with a dry weight of a porky 3,366 pounds.

    The infamous composite “leaf springs” are scrapped, with all four corners getting coil-over springs and short-long arm suspension.

    With the engine amidships, the driver is pushed 16 inches forward. The steering ratio quickens from 16.2 to 15.7. Engineer Juechter promises the most intuitive-handling 'Vette yet.

    “Our mission was to develop a new type of sports car, combining the successful attributes of Corvette with the performance and driving experience of mid-engine supercars,” he says.

    Secreted inside is GM’s new electronic architecture (allegedly the culprit in C8’s delayed arrival). The electronics promise Tesla-like over-the-air updates.

    Other electronics at drivers’ fingertips include a 1.5-inch ride lift — triggered in 2.8 seconds at speeds up to 24 mph — to better navigate bumpy Detroit streets. Next to the trigger transmision are the traditional Weather, Tour, Sport and Track drive-modes, plus configurable MyMode and Z modes.

    Chevy says there are 12 exterior hues like Torch Red, Arctic White and Sebring Orange — plus three newbies: Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow.

    Seats come in three styles: GT1, GT2, and heavily bolstered Competition. They can be optioned in color themes from Jet Black to Morello Red. Seatbelt colors and carbon-fiber accents offer more choice.

    The new Corvettes will start to roll of their Bowling Green, Kentucky, line later this year.

    2020 Chevy Corvette provisional specs

    Vehicle type: Mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, 2-passenger supercar

    Price: NA 

    Powerplant: 6.2-liter, pushrod V-8

    Power: 495 horsepower at 6,450 rpms, 470 pound-feet of torque

    Transmission: Dual-clutch, 8-speed automatic 

    Performance: 2.9 second zero-60 (mfr.)

    Weight: 3,366 pounds (dry weight, no fluids)

    Fuel economy: NA 

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/07/18/new-mid-engine-corvette-c-8-premieres/1750088001/