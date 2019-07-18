How to watch the unveil of the mid-engine Corvette
The mid-engine, 2020 Chevy Corvette is one of the most anticipated new cars of the year — make that the century.
It was shadowed for years by spy photographers. It rolled through New York's Times Square this spring in camouflage. It’s been teased in a video.
Now, it’s finally here.
It will be revealed by GM President Mark Reuss and the 'Vette team in a WWII blimp hangar in Orange County, California at 10:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 18.
Watch the event live via live-stream on GM’s media and consumer websites. And, of course, The Detroit Newswill be on site and bring you the latest information.
Read more:
Long-awaited mid-engine Corvette C8 debuts Thursday
Mid-engine, camou Corvette takes Times Square by storm, debuts July 18
Photos: General Motors reveals the fabled mid-engine Corvette
Elusive Chevy Corvette C8 starts to come into the open
Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.