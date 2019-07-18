The mid-engine, 2020 Chevy Corvette is one of the most anticipated new cars of the year — make that the century.

It was shadowed for years by spy photographers. It rolled through New York's Times Square this spring in camouflage. It’s been teased in a video.

Now, it’s finally here.

It will be revealed by GM President Mark Reuss and the 'Vette team in a WWII blimp hangar in Orange County, California at 10:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 18.

Watch the event live via live-stream on GM’s media and consumer websites. And, of course, The Detroit Newswill be on site and bring you the latest information.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

