The 2020 mid-engine Corvette C8
Corvette enginer Tadge Juechter introduces the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 in Tustin, California, July 18, 2019. It goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds and is priced at under $60,000.
Corvette enginer Tadge Juechter introduces the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 in Tustin, California, July 18, 2019. It goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds and is priced at under $60,000. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 sports luxury features like adjustable ride height and dual-clutch transmission.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 sports luxury features like adjustable ride height and dual-clutch transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The squared-off steering wheel allows for easy access and good visibility for the 12-inch instrument display.
The squared-off steering wheel allows for easy access and good visibility for the 12-inch instrument display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is Made in the USA with its sturdy aluminum structure - dubbed the Bedford Six - made in Bedford, Indiana. Assembly is in Kentucky.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is Made in the USA with its sturdy aluminum structure - dubbed the Bedford Six - made in Bedford, Indiana. Assembly is in Kentucky. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 has frunk 'n' trunk storage.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 has frunk 'n' trunk storage. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 was unveiled at the Tustin Hangar #2 in Tustin, California.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 was unveiled at the Tustin Hangar #2 in Tustin, California. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter is the father of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter is the father of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Access points to doors and hatch are hidden on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
Access points to doors and hatch are hidden on the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 will start at under $60k.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 will start at under $60k. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is the first mid-engine Corvette.
The 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 is the first mid-engine Corvette. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The classic rear window on the first-gen, 1964 Chevy Corvette Stingray.
The classic rear window on the first-gen, 1964 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The engine is visible through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
The engine is visible through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
You can see the engine through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8.
You can see the engine through the rear window of the 2020 mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic, "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic, "trigger" variety. No manual here. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first production Corvette to put the engine behind the driver. The result is better, more intuitive handling — and better rear grip for a sub-3 second 0-60 time. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will go into production in late 2019 for the 2020 model year. Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is nicely balanced, avoiding some of the pitfalls of other mid-engine car designs. It will comfortably sit two and their golf bags — then rocket them away with launch control. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights.
Exterior design cues for the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray carry over from the C7 front-engine car: deeply scalloped sides, sharp edges and square taillights. Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray boasts a big behind, complete with quad exhaust and enough room to swallow two golf bags. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray shows off its mid-engine V-8 through a rear pane. The 6.2-liter rocket will make 495 horsepower. Chevrolet
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes.
Designers of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray took inspiration from the F-22 fighter jet. Note the outboard front air intakes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray sits on an all-new aluminum chassis with coil-over springs at all four corners and a beefy V-8 behind the driver. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the first time locates its engine behind the driver — but the mill itself is the familiar small-block, 6.2-liter V-8. Called the LT2, it is upgraded with 495 horsepower and a dry oil sump. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here.
The sci-fi interior of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is driver-centric. The center spine wraps the driver on the left with a sleeve of button controls. The twin screens are digital, and the transmission is of the electronic "trigger" variety. No manual here. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is new from the ground up, including a standard leather interior with three seating options and launch control for those sub-3 second 0-60 runs. Chevrolet
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display.
A square, two-spoke steering wheel in the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray allows easier visibility of the 12-inch digital dash display. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable.
His baby: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 chief engineer Tadge Juechter gets comfortable. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray comes with a removable roof like 'Vettes before it. The roof can be stowed in the cargo bay behind the engine. A "frunk" storage space is also available. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes.
Feed me. The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's 6.2-liter V-8 gets air from two side intakes. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss.
The men behind the machine: The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left, Mike Simcoe, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior designer; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; with Harlan Charles, marketing boss. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Orange County, California – So now you’ve finally seen it. It's not a Bigfoot or Sasquatch. The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is real.

    And it’s a rocket. You’ve seen the headliners: Sub-3-second zero-60 time, dual-clutch transmission, 495 horsepower. All for under $60,000. But beyond the swashbuckling performance are thousands of details that remake the car from the ground up.

    We interviewed the Corvette's development team to highlight eight unique aspects of this ambitious eighth-generation car.

    1. What, no manual transmission?

    The demise of the stick is industry wide, but purists will really feel its loss in Corvette, a powerful sports car that is fun to manhandle with a manual.

    “Originally we wanted a manual,” says Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter. “But there’s a bunch of negatives. First, there is affording it because that would be another bespoke transmission. We see our own manual volume dwindling to near zero. We would have to make some pretty serious architectural compromises to do that.”

    Like punching a hole in the aluminum spine for the cable, for example, thus compromising the car’s structural rigidity. And for what? The new dual-clutch 8-speed automatic promises to be stupid quick. So quick the car rockets to 60 mph in under 3 seconds with just 495 horsepower.

    2. How can they make it so cheap?

    The Corvette C8 claims the same performance numbers as the $270,000 all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan EVO for a quarter of the price. Indeed, it equals the Huracan’s sub-3 second time despite having 145 less horsepower and only rear-wheel drive.

    “It’s magic,” laughs Juechter. Well, that and GM’s ample resources. Bespoke premium makes like Lambo have to make every car by hand.

    “There’s advantage with GM in a lot of ways. We can leverage GM economies of scale,” says Juechter. “This (V-8) engine will be built on a high-volume production line along with truck engines. We put the cost in the content because our manufacturing costs are way down.”

    3. First-class luxury

    “We had the opportunity to experience the LaFerrari when it came out, and the Porsche 918 and the Bugattis. We talked about what made those cars special,” says interior designer Mike Murphy.

    The 'Vette boasts standard premium features at under $60,000 that wouldn’t be out of place in those $1 million chariots. Like a 1.5-inch front suspension lift for steep driveways or speed bumps, and it's GPS programmable to remember up to 1,000 locations no less. You also get stitched leather interior, fully digital displays, even Tesla-like over-the-air updates.

    That’s a Chevy?

    4. The Bedford Six

    While its mid-engine layout draws comparison to exotic Europeans like Ferrari and McLaren, the Stingray’s character is all-American right down to its home-brewed, six-piece aluminum structure made at GM Powertrain in Bedford, Indiana. Ford outsourced its mid-engine GT to a Canadian race shop. The V-8 powered C8 is assembled in Kentucky. That Porsche-like, dual-clutch gearbox? Made in Wixom by Tremec.

    Juechter again: “We wanted to combine German instantaneous shifting with American big-bore responsiveness, low-end torque, sound quality.”

    5. Why is the steering wheel square?

    The current-generation Corvette’s steering wheel already a flat-bottom for better legroom. As Corvette developed its huge, 12-inch instrument display, engineers found it easier to see the upper corners with the top flattened as well.

    The wheel is also akin to the C7.R’s racing yoke which drivers find easier to use because their hands are always in the optimal 3-and-9 o’clock position.

    6. Rear window

    The original Corvette Stingray was a 1963 split-window. Chevy fans like Ken Lingenfelter remember that as the car that made them fall in love with Corvette. Designers have made the rear window a focus of the 2020 Stingray as well — except this time it’s showing off the 6.2-liter V-8 instead of the ’63 car’s back seat.

    The split window ultimately gave way to a single pane after complaints about rear visibility. The new Corvette offers a visibility solution: the camera mirror. The camera itself is mounted on the roof for unobstructed views out back.

    7. Hidden access panels

    The C8 is one sleek beast, from its sculpted nose to its deeply scalloped rocker panels. Determined not to interrupt the flow, designers hid all panel access. Forget door handles — a button under the side intake blade opens the door.

    8. Cargo space in a sports car?

    Locating the engine amidships usually means compromising cargo space. Want to pack luggage in an Alfa Romeo 4C? Fuhgeddaboudit.

    The C8 is an exception. Sure, cargo space shrinks from the C7’s 15 cubic feet to 12.6. But you can still fit two golf bags (or the removable roof) in the trunk, and a carry-on and laptop bag in the front "frunk."

    So proud is Corvette of its luggage space that you can actually purchase a five-piece set of designer Corvette luggage.

    Load ‘em in, it’s gonna be a quick trip.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

