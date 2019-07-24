GM and its self-driving partner, Cruise, will indefinitely delay deployment of driverless taxis in San Francisco because of safety concerns. (Photo: GM)

General Motors Co. and its self-driving partner, Cruise, will indefinitely delay deployment of driverless taxis in San Francisco.

The automaker had set a self-imposed deadline to launch a self-driving taxi service from its autonomous vehicle unit GM Cruise LLC by the end of 2019. In a Wednesday blog post, Cruise CEO and GM veteran Dan Ammann wrote that the company would need to increase its testing and validation miles to reach "the level of performance and safety validation required to deploy a fully driverless service."

That means the company won't be begin the taxi service this year. Ammann did not set a new timeline. The news comes as industry leaders and experts become increasingly cautious about the speed at which autonomous vehicles will hit roadways around the world.

GM's timeline for autonomous-vehicle deployment had been one of the most ambitious of any major automaker. The company got attention when it first announced the 2019 launch; GM was poised to beat crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. to market by two years. The Detroit automaker and its Cruise team attracted major investment and garnered favor on Wall Street for its approach to developing autonomous vehicles.

The automaker is in the midst of an ongoing restructuring that would stop production at lagging North American plants, and it cut its salaried workforce by 15%. That capital would be redeployed under CEO Mary Barra toward the pricey autonomy, electrification and mobility ventures.

GM has said for most of the last year that the launch of its self-driving vehicles would be predicated on safety. Ammann in the Wednesday blog post wrote that "the essential building blocks" for Cruise are in place, citing the size of the Cruise team (1,500 employees), the capital raised ($7.25 billion) and that GM is the only company with a large-scale assembly line making its autonomous test vehicles.

But the company met some headwinds in the regulatory approval process. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration took 14 months to respond to GM's petition to deploy vehicles without steering wheels or pedals on public roads.

Still, Cruise needs more time to test in San Francisco before it can deploy there, Ammann wrote. Ammann also said GM wants to build trust in Silicon Valley before it launches its vehicles there.

A delay is not unheard of. Uber suspended all testing of self-driving cars last March after one of its autonomous test vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. The ride-hailing giant was rushing its autonomous vehicle development to keep up with leaders like GM's Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo LLC.

What followed was an industry-wide reckoning with autonomous-vehicle testing practices. Many companies took their driverless test vehicles off the roads while they revamped testing practices. Uber wouldn't resume autonomous vehicle testing for another nine months. Waymo walked back promises to take human safety drivers out of its autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivans. And GM has quietly abandoned plans to begin testing autonomous vehicles in New York City.

"...Having our cars running many more miles on the road will further accelerate our rate of learning and safety validation," Ammann wrote. "It will also give us crucial operational learnings from running a larger scale fleet and a larger scale ride service, which we currently operate for our employees."

