Detroit — A former senior United Auto Workers official has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, marking an expansion of a federal corruption investigation that has spread beyond Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Mike Grimes, left, and UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada. (Photo: Facebook)

Michael Grimes, who until last year served as administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, and other unnamed union officials received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks from vendors who received contracts to produce promotional merchandise for the UAW, according to a criminal case unsealed Wednesday.

The criminal case was filed four months after The Detroit News exclusively reported that federal investigators were investigating whether UAW leaders received kickbacks after giving business executives contracts to produce union-branded clothes and trinkets.

Grimes is the ninth person charged in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Investigators have expanded the inquiry to all three Detroit automakers and also are focused on whether senior UAW staff were forced to contribute to accounts originally established to buy flowers for autoworkers' funerals, and whether union leaders kept the cash.

Grimes, 65, of Fort Myers, Florida, was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected. That could give federal prosecutors another key cooperator in the ongoing investigation.

The criminal case focuses on self dealing and kickbacks paid to union leaders for awarding deals for UAW-branded trinkets, including more than $3.9 million spent on commemorative watches that were never distributed to union members.

The alleged conspiracy started in 2006 and lasted until July 2018, according to the government.

Grimes was a high-ranking UAW leader, working alongside Estrada while being assigned to the union’s General Motors Co. department.

Check back at www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/08/14/feds-charge-ex-uaw-leader-widening-corruption-scandal/2012066001/