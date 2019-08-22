2020 Bolt EV has 259-mile range, up 21 miles from current model
The new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV will get 21 more miles of range on single charge.
The 2020 model will hit dealerships later this year offering 259 miles of range on a full charge, up from the 238 miles the current Bolt offers, General Motors Co. announced Thursday.
Starting sticker price is $37,495.
The increase was achieved by Chevrolet’s battery engineering team improving the energy of the cell electrodes by making small changes to the cell chemistry, GM said.
