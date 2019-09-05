Negotiations between General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers "are progressing slowly," according to a letter UAW Vice President Terry Dittes sent Thursday to local union leaders.

On Tuesday, the UAW said it would negotiate first with GM out of the Detroit Three automakers, a move experts say was because of the fat profits GM has made and the company's decision to potentially idle four U.S. plants.

Buy Photo UAW President Gary Jones, second from left, whose home was raided by federal agents Wednesday as part of a corruption probe, walked with UAW members during the first part of the annual Labor Day parade in downtown Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Dittes, director of the UAW GM department, writes that the negotiations are moving slowly because of GM's responses to the union members' proposals.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement that will provide our membership with a fair share of the enormous profits earned by the company ..." Dittes writes. He specifically points to the desire for improved wages, benefits, pensions, profit sharing and cost-of-living adjustments.

The letter was sent to GM local union presidents, shop chairpersons, vice presidents, financial secretaries and recording secretaries.

The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

A UAW-GM National Council Meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Detroit. What's on the agenda for that meeting is unknown at this time.

"We will not know the agenda until hours before the meeting," Dittes said. "It may be to vote on a tentative agreement, or the company's current offer on the table, or other necessary actions."

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/09/05/uaw-vp-gm-negotiations-progressing-slowly/2227784001/