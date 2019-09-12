Detroit — The head of the United Auto Worker's largest geographic region was accused Thursday of embezzling union funds, mail and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges two weeks after federal agents raided his home.

Vance Pearson (Photo: UAW)

The federal criminal complaint details a years-long conspiracy involving UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson and other senior UAW officials who embezzled, stole and converted union funds to rent poolside villas in California, buy more than $100,000 worth of golf equipment, more than $60,000 worth of cigars and thousands more for meals at high-end restauran , prosecutors alleged.

The criminal case focuses on lavish spending by UAW bosses during conferences in Missouri, Coronado, California, and Palm Springs, a focus that The Detroit News exclusively reported about in September 2018.

CLOSE Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years. Robert Snell, The Detroit News

Pearson conspired with other senior UAW leaders to hide personal expenditures during the conferences, prosecutors said.

The complaint sheds new light on an investigation that escalated two weeks ago when federal agents raided six locations in four states, including the homes of UAW President Gary Jones and former President Dennis Williams and Pearson's home and office.

Pearson, 58, of Saint Charles, Missouri, who served on the board of directors overseeing Jones' charity, succeeded Jones as director of the region.

Pearson, who was arrested Thursday, is the 10th person charged in a widening corruption investigation of the UAW and U.S. auto industry.

From 2014 to 2018, a period that covers Jones' tenure leading UAW Region 5, Pearson and other leaders submitted phony expense forms seeking reimbursement from UAW headquarters, prosecutors said. The phony expenses were supposedly tied to UAW Region 5 leadership and training conferences.

Region 5, which covers 17 states, mostly in the western half of the U.S., was headed by Jones until he was elected UAW president last year.

Pearson and other unnamed UAW leaders used the conferences to conceal the use of hundreds of thousands of dollars of union member dues to pay for entertainment and personal expenses, according to the complaint.

Pearson and others used union dues to buy golf clubs, including more than $100,000 for golf clothes, shirts, hats, sunglasses, golf balls, jackets and fashion shorts, prosecutors said.

The conferences in California and Missouri lasted as long as five days.

"However, UAW officials, including Pearson, and others would spend weeks and/or months living in Palm Springs enjoying an extravagant lifestyle paid for with UAW funds," Labor Department Special Agent Andrew Donohue wrote in the complaint.

A UAW spokesman did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The complaint also provided new details about Palm Springs expenses.

According to the complaint, between 2014 and 2017, the UAW spent more than $1 million at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs.

The complaint alleges UAW officials “hid their personal use of UAW money without any legitimate union business purpose,” spending UAW dollars outside of the dates of the annual conference in Palm Springs from a master account that allowed “UAW authorized staff to sign for payments at local restaurants, golf course, and additional retail outlets.

According to the complaint, UAW officials allegedly:

• Paid $400,000 to rent and clean private villas with private pools and hot tubs in gated communities for weeks at a time, when the UAW conference hosted there lasted only three days.

• Paid $60,000 between 2016 and 2018 on meals at LG’s Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa’s Ristorante, again outside the dates of the conferences.

That included more than $6,599.87 for a New Years Eve meal in December 2016, $1,942 on liquor, $1,440 on wine, a $1,100 tip and a purchase of four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne for $1,760.

• The master account was allegedly used to pay Indian Canyons Golf Resort $80,000 between 2015 and 2018 for people using the name of an UAW official’s group. That included thousands of dollars spent at the resort’s pro shop on clothing, golf bags and shoes. The complaint says that the UAW paid for 107 rounds of golf outside the conference dates at a cost of almost $9,000 to UAW membership.

• Through the master account, the complaint alleges UAW officials spent $60,000 on cigars, humidors and cigar cutters between 2014 and 2018.

• Using a similar account at a different resort, the UAW spent $70,000 on golf at The Maderas Golf Club, The Grand Del Mar Golf Resort and The Torrey Pines Golf Club.

• Federal agents also found a similar arrangement at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Agents found that more than $45,000 was spent by the UAW outside of conference dates in Lake Ozark on meals and liquor.

• More than $75,000 was spent on golf and new golf clubs; more than $8,000 was spent on spa treatments. And more than $1,000 was spent at a gun range.

• The UAW spent $50,000 on two parties throw “under the guise that they were dinners for the (International Executive Board)” that included “thousands of dollars of ‘ultra-premium’ liquor, cigars, a torcedor (a person who rolls cigars) and ‘kandy girls’ (provocatively dressed women) to light the cigars for the UAW officials. If that alone were not enough, training funds were also spent on mojito tables and decorations to theme the event like the 1980’s hit T.V. show Miami Vice.”

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/09/12/uaw-official-charged-embezzling-union-funds/2302410001/