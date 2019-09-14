Contentious auto talks between General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers will come to a pivotal point after 11:59 p.m. Saturday when the current four-year contract expires.

The first round of talks are concentrated on the UAW and GM, the first company the union decided to negotiate. There are at least three possibilities that could happen at midnight: The UAW could announce it has a tentative deal for workers to vote on; the current contract could be extended while talks continue; or the union could call a limited or widespread strike.

Buy Photo Brian Keller, right, the leader of a small dissident UAW group, calls for the resignation of UAW President Gary Jones, on the parade route. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The union on Friday signed indefinite contract extensions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Ford Motor Co., according to letters dated Friday from the international union sent to local UAW leaders.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the Saturday night deadline.

Why GM?

Experts say the UAW targeted GM as the company it would negotiate with first because of how profitable the automaker has been.

GM has brought in $27.5 billion in profit over the past four years. But the company announced in November 2018 that it needed to cut North American plant capacity and named four U.S. plants it could potentially idle. They include Warren Transmission, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, the Lordstown complex in northeast Ohio, and Baltimore Operations in Maryland.

The union has said it will fight to get product allocated to the affected plants.

At issue: Costs

Wages are a top concern.

The union wants wage increases. Automakers want to cut labor costs to align with what the foreign automakers spend in their U.S. plants.

With benefits and bonuses included, GM hourly employees make $63 an hour In U.S. plants, Ford Motor Co. workers make $61 and Fiat Chrysler NV workers make $55. Foreign producers spend about $50 an hour for workers in U.S. plants, according to data from the Center for Automotive Research.

Automakers — which want to cut costs to prepare for the costly investments they will have to make for Auto 2.0 and to deal with the impact from trade wars — are likely to push the profit-sharing method of paying workers more when they make more, but union workers want wage increases in place no matter what profits are.

UAW President Gary Jones said during handshake ceremonies in July that the union would also work on shortening the eight-year time frame it takes for in-progression workers hired after late 2007 to make it to the top of the pay scale.

"We will take up the issue of progression and shorten the eight-year window that my brothers and sisters say loudly is way too long to get to the top of the pay scale," Jones said at the handshake ceremony with Ford.

Automakers are also likely to push for more temporary workers and the union will fight against that. About 7% of GM’s workforce is temporary compared with foreign automakers’ 20%. About 6% of Ford's workforce is made up of temporary workers. Fiat Chrysler's percentage of temporary workers is in line with GM and Ford, the company has said.

At issue: Health care

The union will likely go to war over keeping the quality health care benefits for members.

Automakers will point out that the UAW benefits cost roughly 150% more than the U.S. average, according to the Center for Automotive Research.

Ford UAW employees' total contribution is 3% of all health care costs, compared with 33% in the broader automotive and transportation sector. Workers' contributions at Fiat Chrysler and GM are similar.

Strike possibility

Experts, union leaders and members alike say there's high potential for a strike because of how contentious these talks are and because of the frustration felt from workers over the potential idling of plants by GM.

In addition to GM employees, union members who work for Aramark Corp., a janitorial service company with hundreds of employees servicing five GM facilities, could also strike if the union and Aramark don't come up with an agreement before the current contract's extension ends at the same time Saturday as the Detroit Three contracts.

Federal investigation

What makes these tough negotiations tougher is a federal investigation that has now ballooned to include current UAW officials.

Nine people have been convicted in the corruption investigation at Solidarity House and in the union's joint training centers funded by Detroit's three automakers.

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that UAW President Gary Jones and former President Dennis Williams are the unnamed union officials accused in a criminal case of helping orchestrate a years-long conspiracy that involved embezzling member dues. That same day, UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson, a former top aide to Jones, was indicted for embezzling union funds, mail and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges.

Region 5, which covers 17 states, mostly in the western half of the U.S., was headed by Jones until he was elected UAW president last year and Pearson took over.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/09/14/what-know-ahead-uaw-gm-contract-deadline/2302818001/