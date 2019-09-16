Detroit — By 7 a.m. Monday, a nationwide strike at General Motors Co. factories had cost the Detroit automaker millions in revenue — and United Auto Workers members on picket lines didn't expect the strike to end soon.

Nearly 50,000 GM UAW employees walked off the job at 55 plants around the U.S. at midnight Monday morning to demand a better contract. It costs the Detroit automaker more than $1 million for every hour those plants aren't making anything. UAW officials are meeting at 10 a.m. Monday with GM officials to hash out a new plan.

Buy Photo UAW workers at GM Hamtramck Assembly plant walk the picket line in front of the plant Monday morning. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Retiree Doris Parnell was walking Monday outside the main gate at the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck plant. She said she hopes the strike is resolved quickly.

"People have children," said Parnell, who retired in 2008 after 31 years. "They have mortgages."

The UAW is demanding better wages, job security, and benefits, among other things. GM said it offered as much.

UAW leadership said early Monday that, had it received GM's "first serious offer" sooner than two hours before the Saturday contract deadline, a strike might not have been necessary.

The group of autoworkers that marched along the sidewalk in front of the Detroit Hamtramck Plant on Harper just before 7 a.m. Monday carried green and white and red “UAW on strike” signs.

The uncertainty over how long the labor dispute will go on is tough, Parnell said.

“The only thing we can do is stay prayerful and lift our leadership up in prayer that we’re going to survive this strike and we’re going to have solidarity forever,” she said.

Drivers honked as they passed on the I-94 service drive as more UAW members walked up to join the line.

Buy Photo Ted Williams, 61, of Detroit, left, a 40-year GM employee, and Chuck Wise, 46, of Detroit, a 19-year employee,at the Hamtramck Assembly plant, walk the picket in front of the main entrance Monday morning. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

"Ultimately, we’re just trying to get back what we’ve lost during the last couple of concessionary contracts," Celso Duque, a 22-year GM employee, said. "We’re trying to secure our future for the younger generations, trying to make sure our retirees still have benefits and that I’m able to retire once I get to that age."

Duque, who works in the plant’s body shop, said he and his coworkers "gave up a lot" in the labor agreements of 2007, 2011 and 2015 and the company continues to do well. He said the strike isn’t just about protecting the future of GM’s workers.

He said he is not expecting a quick end.

"The way it’s looking right now, it’s going to go on for a while," he said. "This is not going to be like a two-day strike like we had in 2007."

Horns in support rang out outside GM's Orion Assembly plant Monday morning, as well.

Buy Photo UAW workers picket on the south side of the GM Lake Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan, early Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

David Michael, the spokesman for Local 5960 that represents just under 1,000 workers at the plant, said while the union has “made strides“ on the issue of the two-tier system for new hires, the company needs to give permanent work status to temporary workers .

Some temporary workers have been working as long as four to five years, Michael said as he held a picket sign in Lake Orion.

“Without a path to future permanent employment how can (workers) buy a house...buy a car?” he asked.

Health care, added Michael, is “always an issue.”

Michael said “we hope” the strike is not a long one. He added “We have great respect and confidence in the UAW bargaining team. We have sacrificed more to get GM to the position they’re in today and out of bankruptcy.”

GM put the Hamtramck plant on notice last year when the automaker announced plans to "unallocate" it along with four others as it killed products made in those facilities.

That put the future unclear for the plant covering 360 acres on the Detroit-Hamtramck border in part of a Detroit neighborhood. In the early 1980s, the city of Detroit and state of Michigan used eminent domain laws to force out thousands of residents from what had once been a predominantly Polish neighborhood and demolish homes, businesses and churches to build a new plant.

GM in its Saturday offer to the UAW said it would pump new product into Detroit-Hamtramck, in addition to more than $7 billion in plant investments over the life of the new contract. It said it would create more than 5,400 jobs, boost base wages, pay lump-sum bonuses, improve benefits — and rescue its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant from closure and build a new battery plant near the idled Lordstown plant in Ohio.

"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight," the automaker said in a statement Sunday. "We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business."

Meantime, UAW members will see pay cut by more than half during the strike while leadership at the company and the union play what experts have called a "high-stakes game of chicken."

Rank-and-file UAW members will see strike pay of $250 per week. By comparison, the top production wage at GM is about $30 per hour, or $1,200 per week.

The UAW has a $721 million-plus strike fund. If all 46,000 workers received strike pay for putting in their picket time, the union would burn $11.5 million per week. That does not include health care benefits that would be paid after the first week of a strike. The Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor estimates a strike at an assembly plant costs an automaker $1.3 million per hour.

Tamara Abney, who’s worked at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant the last four years, said from the picket line that just about everyone in her family has made a living working at a GM factory.

But Abney said she’s not worried about being on strike.

"It’s not scary," she said. "I’m looking for a positive outcome. We’re looking to be treated fairly at the end of all of this and time is not of the essence for that. I’m going to be here until my eyes won’t stay open anymore,” she said. “We said we’re going to strike and we’re striking."

