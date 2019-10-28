Three General Motors Co. employees at Flint Assembly have been fired for offenses that included bomb threats and damaging a GM vehicle during the United Auto Workers national strike against the automaker, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The workers were fired by the company this weekend, after the UAW membership overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract on Friday with GM.

General Motors strikers line the street outside the Flint Assembly Plant. Three workers have been fired from the plant for threats of violence and damaging a vehicle. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

GM provided this statement on the firing: "We can confirm the employees have been dismissed from Flint Assembly due to violations of company policy. Our team members play a critical role in our success, and the new four-year labor agreement recognizes those important contributions with an industry-leading wage and benefit package. As we restart operations, we are moving forward as one team and staying focused on our priorities of safety and building high quality vehicles for our customers.”

A UAW spokesman said: "All issues will be addressed through our local unions and our contracts' grievance process which applied during the work stoppage."

The Detroit Free Press first reported the firings.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/10/28/gm-fires-three-workers-for-bomb-threats-other-offenses-during-strike/2487901001/