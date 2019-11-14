Detroit — General Motors Co. plans to build the electric versions of the Hummer, GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, according to LMC Automotive, an auto industry forecast company.

As a forecast company, LMC gathers intel from sources in the industry. From that, it has confirmed that GM will build a Hummer pickup truck and SUV in late 2021, Jeff Schuster, industry analyst with LMC Automotive told The Detroit News. A still-unknown van model is also expected to be built at the plant starting in 2021.

Entrance to the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant on Friday morning, September 13, 2019. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

In mid-2023, production of the Sierra and Escalade will start at the plant, LMC also learned.

GM declined to comment on any future product plans for the plant, which had been schedule to be idled in January 2020. It was revealed during negotiations with the United Auto Workers that the plant would be revived to build electric trucks and vans. The automaker did say it would invest $3 billion to prepare the plant for electric-vehicle production. The investment comes with 2,225 jobs.

The investment is part of GM's plan to dive into electric vehicle production with 20 all-electric nameplates expected by 2023.

"It's certainly good for the city of Detroit and the plant going from being shuttered to the future," Schuster said.

Automotive News first reported that Detroit-Hamtramck is expected to build an electric Escalade and Sierra on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Oct. 18 that the plant would revive the Hummer, which was discontinued in 2010 following the 2009 bankruptcy and a failed sale of the brand.

Detroit-Hamtramck currently builds the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. Production was supposed to end in January but has been extended to the end of February because of the six-week national strike by the UAW.

