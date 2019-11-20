Detroit — United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is resigning, his lawyer told The Detroit News, less than an hour after the union's International Executive Board moved Wednesday to remove him and Region 5 Director Vance Pearson from their elected positions and expel them from membership.

“After much discussion with his family and friends, Gary has elected to resign his position as UAW president and retire effective immediately,” Jones' lawyer, Bruce Maffeo, told The News.

"His decision to do so was reached before learning of the internal charges filed earlier today by the UAW and was based on his belief that his continuing to serve will only distract the union from its core mission to improve the lives of its members and their families.”

The UAW executive board's filing of charges under Article 30 of the union's constitution came on the same day The News reported that six UAW locals were calling for charges under that provision — the first step toward removing the president.

The charges, signed by the entire union's International Executive Board, assert that Jones and Pearson directed the submission of false, misleading and inaccurate expense records to the UAW Accounting Department and further concealed the true information concerning those expenses, in violation of the UAW’s Ethical Practices Code and applicable federal labor laws.

“This is a somber day, but our UAW Constitution has provided the necessary tools to deal with these charges,” UAW Acting President Rory Gamble said in a statement. “We are committed at the UAW to take all necessary steps including continuing to implement ethics reforms and greater financial controls to prevent these type of charges from ever happening again.”

Pearson is on paid leave.

The members of the six UAW local from Massachusetts to Tennessee are pursuing actions outlined in three UAW constitution articles. They seek an investigation into officials identified in a four-year federal probe into UAW corruption; removal of Jones and Pearson; and a special convention to amend the constitution for the direct election of union leaders and other reforms.

