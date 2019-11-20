LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's late CEO Sergio Marchionne orchestrated a multimillion-dollar racketeering conspiracy — including bribes — that corrupted three rounds of bargaining with the United Auto Workers and harmed General Motors Co., according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by GM.

In the federal racketeering lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Italian American automaker, GM says "clear admissions of wrongdoing" by FCA executives amid a continuing federal investigation into the union exposed a multi-year pattern of corruption that FCA used to cause GM "massive monetary damage."

"GM was chosen as a target by FCA,” said Craig Glidden, GM's executive vice president and general counsel. "We were denied benefits that FCA received. They were in a position to obtain benefits through those labor relationships which were procured through fraud and bribery,”

The lawsuit seeks to put a price tag on damage related to crimes committed by FCA executives who have been convicted in federal court during a years-long corruption crackdown in federal court. The probe has produced 10 convictions, charges against 13 and implicated Marchionne, UAW President Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, Jones's predecessor atop the union.

An FCA spokesman declined comment. In a statement, the union said: "The UAW is focused on continuing to implement ethics reforms and greater financial controls to make sure the misconduct which has been uncovered will never happen again. Those contracts, which were ultimately ratified by our membership, were negotiated with the involvement of both local and international representatives and the process had multiple layers of checks and balances to ensure their integrity."

The lawsuit promises an unprecedented public fight between two titans of the U.S. auto industry, each just a decade removed from a nearly $82 billion taxpayer-funded bankruptcy that enabled both of them to close plants, cut jobs and winnow brands, especially GM.

The legal confrontation comes as FCA is negotiating a transatlantic merger with Groupe PSA of France, maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars. PSA shares slumped 2.2% in Paris, while FCA shares dropped more than 3% in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The scheme’s goal involved Marchionne conspiring with UAW officials in an attempt to take over GM via a merger, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit portrays Williams, president of the UAW until last year a longtime friend of Marchionne, as a willing participant in the conspiracy.

The attempted takeover dates to 2009 when Fiat SpA acquired the diminished Chrysler Group at the behest of the Obama administration's auto task force during the Great Recession. The effort intensified in fall 2014 when Fiat and Chrysler merged into FCA, leaving Marchionne in control of the combined entity, according to the lawsuit.

“In 2014, with certain UAW officials’ cooperation secured through corruption, Marchionne turned for support to the new UAW President, longtime friend and merger ‘wingman,’ Dennis Williams,” according to the lawsuit.

“Williams was a willing participant in Marchionne’s bribery and takeover scheme, especially given the UAW’s finances,” the lawsuit added. “In 2013, the UAW’s financial circumstances were so dire that it sold $47 million in assets and “raid[ed] its strike fund to pay operating expenses.”

GM alleges FCA was a "clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages in the negotiation, implementation and administration of labor agreements over time. FCA's manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages, causing harm to GM."

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He is expected to plead guilty.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Caption Override   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
    Marchionne's role in the federal corruption scheme has been unclear since the scandal emerged in 2017. For the first time, the lawsuit portrays him as a central figure in a conspiracy to weaken GM and expand his control of the global auto industry, including an attempted takeover of the automaker that was repeatedly rebuffed by GM CEO Mary Barra and GM's directors.

    GM alleges FCA "corrupted the implementation" of UAW collective bargaining agreements in 2009 coming out of their federally induced bankruptcy. GM also says FCA under Marchionne "corrupted the negotiation, implementation, and administration of the 2011 and 2015 agreements."

    GM says Marchionne “schemed to use the collective bargaining process to harm GM by becoming the lead in negotiations and attempting to force a merger of the companies.” GM rejected Marchionne’s request for a merger with FCA in the spring of 2015.

    With the help of Williams, the former UAW president, Marchionne “proceeded to orchestrate a negotiations of the 2015 CBA designed, through the power of pattern bargaining, to cost GM billions,” according to the lawsuit. The end goal: to inflict high, unanticipated labor costs on GM and force the company to merge.

    Before the UAW selected FCA to lead 2015 negotiations, the union presented demands that cost under $1 billion on the 2015 contract. But it ultimately cost GM more than double that, according to the lawsuit.

    The lawsuit alleges that "Marchionne-directed fraud was not isolated to labor relations." It says FCA "began to systematically overstate its month-end sales figures," setting a "record-breaking 71-month streak" — a scheme in which Marchionne was "intimately involved."

    The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages that could total in the billions, money that GM says it would reinvest in its U.S. operations. GM sued FCA US LLC and its Netherlands-based parent company along with three executives convicted of federal crimes, most notably Vice President Alphons Iacobelli, the former chief labor negotiator now serving a 5 1/2-year sentence in federal prison.

    This is not the first time Marchionne has been linked to the corruption scandal.

    Federal prosecutors have left clues to Marchionne's involvement in hundreds of pages of criminal filings that referenced, but never publicly identified, the auto executive. Instead, the government identified Marchionne only as "FCA-1" as the investigation widened and prosecutors secured convictions against three Fiat Chrysler officials.

    The News exclusively identified Marchionne as “FCA-1” in August 2018. Sources revealed to The News that Marchionne gave an expensive Italian watch to UAW Vice President General Holiefield and failed to disclose the gift while being questioned by federal investigators.

    The sources described a dramatic "gotcha" moment during a secretive July 2016 meeting between Marchionne, head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and investigators. It ended with the auto executive exposed to the possibility of federal charges.

    Flanked by his white-collar criminal defense lawyer, William Jeffress, at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit, Marchionne was asked by investigators whether he had given UAW leaders valuable items.

    Marchionne said no, the sources said.

    Investigators then confronted Marchionne with evidence he had given Holiefield a custom-made Terra Cielo Mare watch in February 2010. The Italian watchmaker has produced custom-made, limited-edition timepieces with the Fiat logo emblazoned on the dial since at least 2006.

    A 2014 model featuring the Fiat logo and a mustard-yellow dial retailed for $2,245.

    The watch given to Holiefield came with a hand-written note from what documents identify only as an unnamed FCA executive: “Dear General, I declared the goods at less than fifty bucks. That should remove any potential conflict. Best regards, and see you soon,” according to federal court records obtained by The News.

    It is unclear whether investigators showed Marchionne the watch and note or just photographs of them, and it is unknown whether federal agents have the watch.

