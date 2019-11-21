Detroit — General Motors Co. and Isuzu Diesel Services of America are investing $175 million for a new Brookville, Ohio facility to expand production of engine components for its 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup, GM announced Thursday.

The 251,000 square-foot facility built through the GM and Isuzu joint venture, DMAX, expands on the current DMAX diesel engine manufacturing operation in Moraine, Ohio. When up and running, the Brookville facility will machine engine blocks and heads that will be shipped to the current DMAX operations in Moraine.

The new investment will create more than 100 new manufacturing jobs at the Brookville facility. Construction will be finished by the end of 2020.

“Strong demand for GM’s all-new family of Chevrolet and GMC heavy and medium duty pickups is driving us to find ways to build more Duramax diesel engines,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing, in a statement. “The Brookville investment will enable us to machine more engine blocks and heads and ultimately enable our DMAX engine plant in Moraine to build more 6.6-liter diesel engines for our Flint truck assembly plant.”

GM builds heavy-duty pickup production at its Flint truck assembly plant.

GM’s launched the new Silverado and Sierra heavy-duty pickups earlier this year and began shipping them to dealers in July. The Detroit automaker said it will build dealer inventory levels through the first half of 2020 and is increasing production of crew cab and diesel models to meet a growing customer demand.

