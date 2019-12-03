Detroit — Workers at General Motors' Detroit Hamtramck Assembly will be offered jobs at other plants beginning in January as the company retools the plant to build electric vehicles.

Layoffs of 814 hourly and salary employees will begin Feb. 28, according to a filing with the state.

GM will have job opportunities for all Detroit Hamtramck employees covered by the UAW-GM National Agreement, company spokesman Dan Flores said. The automaker expects to have job openings in Michigan and Ohio, and will begin making job offers to employees starting in January.

GM has said it will invest $3 billion at its Detroit plant which will create 2,225 new jobs. The company's 2019 agreement with the United Auto Workers said the investment is for electric-truck and van assembly. GM has not said what specific products will be built at the plant.

LMC Automotive, an auto industry forecast company, has confirmed that GM will build a Hummer pickup truck and SUV in late 2021. A still-unknown van model is also expected to be built at the plant starting in 2021. In mid-2023, production of an electric Sierra and Escalade will start at the plant, LMC sai.

Detroit Hamtramck currently builds the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. Production of both vehicles was supposed to end in January but has been extended because of the six-week national strike by the United Auto Workers. While CT6 production will be completed next month, Impala production will continue through Feb. 28.

