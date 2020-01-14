2020 GMC Yukon
The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali, left, and AT4 are shown in promotional photos from GMC, January 14, 2019. The next-generation SUVs were announced at an event in Vail, Colorado.
GMC unveils its next-generation 2021 Yukon, Yukon XL and the all-new Yukon AT4 at an outdoor event near Vail, Colorado, January 14, 2019.
GMC unveils its next-generation 2021 Yukon AT4 at an outdoor event near Vail, Colorado, January 14, 2019.
GMC unveils its next-generation 2021 Yukon XL Denali at an outdoor event near Vail, Colorado, January 14, 2019.
GMC unveils its next-generation 2021 Yukon Denali at an outdoor event near Vail, Colorado, January 14, 2019.
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
Rear entertainment system inside the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon AT4
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali
    GMC introduced an all-new, three-row 2021 Yukon on Tuesday, and the premium brand’s biggest SUV is bigger and brasher than ever.

    Based on the same ladder-frame platform as the GMC Sierra pickup, the Yukon wheelbase grows by five inches. As a result, GM says the big ute gains 41% more third-row legroom and 66% more cargo volume. And engineers have equipped the supersized interior with new tech features.

    The popular, premium Denali trim will be available. A rugged, off-road AT4 trim also will be on option on the Yukon for the first time.

    Topping the list of Yukon goodies is a power-sliding center console that automatically opens for storage.

    Drivers can survey the Yukon’s surroundings with an available nine camera views – the most in class – while using a 15-inch head-up display so they don’t have to take their eyes off the road.

    A class-exclusive, adaptive air-ride suspension promises to deliver smooth sailing in the big land yacht. It also enables drivers to lift the chassis an additional two inches for extreme off-roading. That will be most useful in the AT4 trim, which has skid plates for rock protection. Once back on the road, the air-ride suspension will self-level for best aerodynamics.

    Front-seat passengers aren’t the only ones to benefit as the second-row seats can slide up to 5½ inches for additional leg room.

    The Yukon will be motivated by GM’s familiar 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8 engines, also found in the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban that GM rolled out late last year. The 6.2-liter  delivers a class-best 420 horsepower paired with a standard 10-speed transmission. For the first time, the Yukon will be available with a 3.0-liter, inline-6 cylinder turbodiesel that's less thirsty.

    The Yukon is distinguished by a huge, meaty grille sandwiched by signature LED C-clamp headlamps. The stylish Denali trim gets the most attention. The Yukon Denali gets an exclusive interior – including a completely new instrument panel, unique seats and a choice of four color themes – outfitted with premium and authentic materials.

    The Yukon – including a stretched XL version – will roll off the line at Arlington, Texas this summer. Pricing has not been announced. 

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

