Detroit — General Motors Co. is investing $40 million at its Spring Hill Global Propulsion Systems plant in Tennessee and $6.7 million at its Tonawanda Engine Plant in New York, the Detroit automaker said Thursday.

The Spring Hill investment is to increase production of 5.3-liter V-8 engines for GM’s full-size trucks and SUVs. The Tonawanda investment is to upgrade the plant's production system with $4.4 million going toward capital investment and $2.3 million to improve efficiencies in producing the same engines.

GM announced a $6.7 million investment in its Tonawanda Engine Plant. (Photo: Courtesy of General Motors Co.)

The Spring Hill facility produces three engines that power 13 of the automaker's cars, trucks and crossovers.

Tonawanda manufactures engines for the Silverado, Equinox, Corvette and Camaro, among others.

The United Auto Workers "received significant economic commitments to many plants" during negotiations with GM that resulted in a 40-day national strike against the automaker, said Terry Dittes, UAW vice president and director of the GM department.

Dittes said the "investments through the 2019 collective bargaining agreement provide significant job security in both New York and Tennessee for UAW members, their families and their communities.”

