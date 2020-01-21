Detroit — Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors Co., is set to unveil a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco Tuesday evening, according to sources familiar with the reveal.

Ray Wert, spokesman for Cruise, would not provide specific details about the vehicle to be unveiled. But he said, “It’s definitely not a car that we’re showing today.”

The unveiling, first reported by Bloomberg, comes after Cruise delayed the launch of its fleet of autonomous Cruises that were supposed to hit the streets of San Francisco by the end of 2019 and after Cruise CEO Dan Ammann wrote a blog post on Medium.com. Entitled “We Need to Move Beyond the Car," it detailed how "the status quo of transportation is broken."

Earlier version of Cruise self-driving car outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco. (Photo: Heather Somerville, Reuters, File)

"That’s why at Cruise it is our mission to improve safety by removing the human driver, reduce emissions by being all-electric, and reduce congestion through making shared rides more compelling by providing an awesome experience at a radically lower cost," he wrote.

Last July, Ammann wrote in another blog post that the company would need toextend its testing and validation miles to reach "the level of performance and safety validation required to deploy a fully driverless service."

That move meant GM and Cruise would miss a self-imposed 2019 deadline to launch the first iteration of an autonomous vehicle for commercial use. Launching last year would have enabled GM and Cruise to beat crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. to autonomous vehicle deployment by two years; Ford and self-driving partner company Argo AI plan to launch the first fleets of their autonomous vehicles in 2021.

Ford and Argo have stressed the need to deploy in multiple markets in order to make the costly business of developing, testing and manufacturing autonomous vehicles profitable. Ford and Argo currently test fleets of vehicles in Palo Alto, Miami, Austin, Washington, D.C., Metro Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Meantime, Google's self-driving affiliate Waymo LLC confirmed in late 2019 that it has a plant in metro Detroit operating and outfitting fleets of vehicles with its autonomous driving hardware and software. That company has been running a taxi service in Phoenix through an "early rider" program. That company also tests in California.

Cruise and GM currently tests around 200 vehicles in San Francisco.

In 2016, GM acquired Cruise Automation, a San Francisco-based software company, to speed its development of autonomous vehicle technology. Of the major automakers, GM has had one of the most ambitious autonomous launches. It was going to beat crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. by two years with its 2019 launch.

GM previously said its Orion Assembly Plant would build its first autonomous car without a steering wheel or gas pedal. The automaker invested more than $100 million at Orion Township and Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant, where roof modules, which have special equipment for autonomous operation, would be built.

Last year, Cruise received a $1.15 billion investment from institutional investors. Additionally, Cruise garnered a $2.25 billion investment from Japan's SoftBank Investment Advisers. Following the SoftBank investment, Cruise announced a $2.75 billion partnership with Honda Motor Co. on future autonomous vehicle development.

