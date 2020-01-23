Detroit — General Motors Co. will open a new technical center that focuses on performance and racing in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, a major racing hub in the U.S.

A rendering of General Motors’ new racing technical center near Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo: GM)

The 75,000-square-foot Charlotte Technical Center is located less than 10 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway. GM said Thursday the center will provide an opportunity to enhance the Chevrolet NASCAR race teams and other GM racing teams with its driver-in-the-loop simulators, vehicle simulation and aero development.

The center, expected to open by mid-2020, will give GM the opportunity to recruit potential employees from the pool of technical talent in the Charlotte area. GM eventually plans to house future technology and engineering development capabilities at the center.

The No. 3 Corvette C8.R racecar. (Photo: GM)

"The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers," Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, said in a statement. "This will allow for improved collaboration as well as access to some of the industry’s best talent.”

