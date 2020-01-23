Detroit — Spike Lee will introduce the fifth-generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade in Hollywood on Feb. 4 with the premiere of “Anthem,” a short film he directed.

Lee won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film “BlacKkKlansman.” Other films include “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” “25th Hour” and “Inside Man.”

The new Escalade builds on a 22-year history with features like a curved screen display that has twice the pixel density of a 4K television.

The Escalade follows the premiere of the 2021 GMC Yukon last week, and the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban in December.

The Escalade will roll off the assembly line at Arlington Assembly in Texas, alongside the Tahoe, Suburban and Yukon. They are the product of a $1.4 billion plant investment that supports 4,800 employees, 1,450 body-shop robots and daily production of 1,200 vehicles.

