Detroit — The 2021 Cadillac Escalade, CT5 and CT4 will come with an enhanced version of the Super Cruise driver-assistance feature that changes lanes for drivers.

The automated feature allows the hands-free system to change lanes on compatible highways when requested by the driver and certain conditions are met.

The latest version of Super Cruise will be able to change lanes when prompted. (Photo: GM)

With Super Cruise engaged, drivers either tap or engage the turn signal to indicate they want to change lanes, which will prompt the system to look for an opening to merge.

The new Super Cruise will also have improved functionality through turns and interchanges; improved software for better steering and speed control; and enhancements to make it easier and more intuitive.

The Cadillac CT5 will make its public debut in April at the New York International Auto Show. The new CT5 comes with an enhanced version of Super Cruise, General Motors Co.'s driver assistance feature. (Photo: Courtesy of General Motors Co.)

The updates are the most significant in a series of enhancements made to Super Cruise since it launched in 2017. Cadillac has expanded the availability of Super Cruise to more than 200,000 total miles of compatible highways in the United States and Canada.

The Escalade, CT4 and CT5 will go on sale in the second half of this year.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter@bykaleahall

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/01/28/super-cruise-driver-assistance-2021-cadillac-suv-sedans/4591077002/