Detroit — The United Auto Workers' and General Motors Co.' jointly operated training center will lay off 71 workers by March 31 as part of an agreement to dissolve it.

Officials for the union and the automaker have informed the state that it will layoff seven non-union workers and 64 employees represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 459.

Dave Shoemaker, the UAW's executive co-director, and Carol Parr, GM executive co-director, informed the state of the layoffs in a Jan. 30 letter.

"We expect that these actions, when implemented, will be permanent and will affect the entire facility," the letter said.

In October, the UAW and GM reached a new labor pact after a 32-day-long strike. As part of the deal, their jointly operated training center will be closed down. Funded by the car company, the center became ensnared in a federal investigation into union corruption.

Officials plan to sell the building that houses the center, which is located at 200 Walker and overlooks the Detroit River.

