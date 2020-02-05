Detroit — Despite a slowing U.S. auto market and challenging markets abroad, General Motors Co. expects 2020 results to remain steady.

GM said Wednesday its 2019 income fell 17.4% to $6.7 billion, following a 40-day national strike that cost the automaker $3.6 billion. If not for the strike, GM says its pre-tax profits of $8.4 billion would have been $12 billion for the year. The automaker's revenue of $137.2 billion for the full year was down 6.7%, and its profit margin dipped 1.9 points year-over-year to 6.1%.

Buy Photo Strong truck sales helped keep GM profitable in 2019, despite a 40-day strike by the UAW that dented the bottom line. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The Detroit automaker expects to benefit in 2020 from new-vehicle introductions, ongoing cost-savings and a leaner U.S. inventory to begin the year. Cash flow for 2020 is in forecast to be in the range of $6 billion to $7.5 billion. The automaker expects earnings per share to be flat year-over-year in the range of $5.75 to $6.25.

"We are doing that despite a more challenging macro environment," GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said Wednesday after the automaker reported its fourth-quarter and annual earnings.

In 2019, earnings per share were $4.82, down 26.3% due largely to the United Auto Workers work stoppage in the fall. As a result of the strike, in the third quarter GM cut back its full-year profit outlook to earnings per share of between $4.50 to $4.80 from $6.50 and $7.

"In 2019, the core operating results were strong," Suryadevara said, noting that cash flow was $1.1 billion but when adjusted for the strike it was $6.5 billion, above the initial range GM guided for at the start of 2019.

In 2020, GM will roll out several new vehicles this year, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and Corvette; the Cadillac Escalade, CT4 and CT5; and the Buick Encore GX. And it expects continued growth with its heavy-duty and light-duty trucks.

The freshened line-up expected to give GM an advantage in a year in which U.S. sales are expected to decline after five years above 17 million. Volatile markets in China and South America are also expected to take a toll.

Despite the slowdown in the U.S. and concern for its business abroad, GM says it will continue to make progress toward an all-electric future with investments in Michigan and Ohio.

"We continue to transform this company for the future," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "GM is positioned for strong, long-term business results with a focus on sustainability, and we are confident that our EV and AV strategies will drive shareholder value while improving the environment,"

Investments taking shape this year include a $2.2 billion investment at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build electric vehicles including the GMC Hummer EV and the all-electric Cruise Origin, an autonomous shuttle developed with GM autonomous-vehicle unit Cruise LLC and Honda Motor Co. GM also is investing $2.3 billion with LG Chem in northeast Ohio to build a battery-cell manufacturing plant.

GM's transformation plan to save money will continue in 2020. In 2019, GM saved $3.3 billion of the original savings commitment it had, and has a billion left to save, which the automaker expects to happen this year.

Largely as a result of the strike, GM's North America profit dipped to $8.2 billion from $10.8 billion made last year, but the automaker said the strong performance of its trucks helped to offset the loss. GM sold more than 2.8 million vehicles in 2019, including more than 1 million trucks. GM lost four weeks of vehicle production during the fourth quarter, reducing wholesales by 191,000. The strike led to a $2.6 billion loss just in the fourth quarter.

GM International reported a $202 million loss as volatility continued in China, where the automaker saw a 15% decrease in sales last year. In 2018, GM made $423 million internationally.

The industry in China "is maturing," Suryadevara said. "This is after a couple of decades of growth that we have seen in the industry. What you are seeing in the past couple of years there is a normalization of many years of growth we have experienced."

GM is still continuing to monitor how the coronavirus will impact its operations there. About 15 GM assembly plants have been down since Jan. 24 for the Lunar New Year holiday in China. The holiday downtime was extended through Feb. 9. GM is following the government's guidance to decide when production can resume again.

"It's a fluid situation," Suryadevara said. "Our focus really is on our employees and their safety first. From a business standpoint, we are assessing the impact on demand, the impact on global supply chain and we have activated contingency plans across the enterprise."

In the last three months of the year, GM lost $194 million in pre-tax earnings on revenue of $30.8 billion that dipped 19.7% year over year.

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday reported a net income of just $47 million last year — a 99% decline from 2018. It blamed the botched rollout of the new Explorer SUV for much of the downturn.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will report its 2019 earnings on Thursday.

