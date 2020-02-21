Buy Photo A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse on Friday was the 3-millionth vehicle to roll off the line at GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

General Motors Co.'s Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant rolled its 3-millionth vehicle off the line Friday. It was a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Redline Edition in Silver Ice Metallic.

The 3.6-million-square-foot plant employs more than 2,500 on two shifts to build the Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Since starting production in 2006, Lansing Delta has also manufactured the Saturn Outlook, GMC Acadia and Acadia Denali. The first vehicle produced there was a Saturn Outlook, which came off the line on May 24, 2006.

