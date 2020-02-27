Production of the Chevrolet Impala ends Thursday after six decades, making the Impala the latest Detroit Three sedan to be laid to rest as buyers move to crossovers, SUVs and pickups.

The Impala was introduced in 1958 and produced continuously except for a couple of gaps in the 1980s and 1990s.

More: Chevrolet Impala's last run

The car has become an American icon and has also produced some classic commercials by Detroit-based Campbell Ewald, including the iconic 1964 piece that turned out to be one of the most ambitious of all time.

Check some of them out below:

First generation (1958)

CLOSE This commercial for the 1958 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe features a flying machine, a farm and family fun The Detroit News

According to the GM Heritage Center, the Impala was introduced for the 1958 model year as top-of-the-line Bel Air hardtops and convertibles. From the windshield pillar rearward, the 1958 Bel Air Impala differed structurally from the lower-priced Chevrolet models.

Second generation (1959-1960)

During this time, the Impala became a separate series, adding a four-door hardtop and four-door sedan, to the two-door Sport Coupe and convertible.

Third generation (1961-1964)

CLOSE In one of the most ambitious car commercials ever produced, the 1964 Impala (with no engine or drive train) was lifted atop Castle Rock in Moab, Utah. The Detroit News

For 1964, the Impala was restyled to a more rounded, softer look. The signature taillight assembly had an "upside-down U" shaped aluminum trim strip above the taillights, but the individual lights were surrounded by a body-colored panel. (Information from the GM Heritage Center)

Fourth generation (1965-1970)

CLOSE This vintage Campbell Ewald television commercial introduces the 'longest Chevrolet ever built', the 1969 Impala. The Detroit News

Redesigned in 1965, the Impala set an all-time industry annual sales record of more than 1 million units in the United States.

CLOSE This car commercial from the 1970's made it clear what mattered in America: Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet The Detroit News

Fifth generation (1971-1976)

CLOSE This television commercial for the 'roomy' 1975 Chevy Impala features a group sing-a-long jingle. The Detroit News

The Impala remained Chevrolet's top-selling model with the fifth generation. A high-performance big block V8 was still available in the form of the Turbo-Jet 454.

Sixth generation (1977-1985)

In 1976, the Impala got a major redesign, being downsized to meet new standards for the auto industry.

Seventh generation (1994-1996)

The entire B-body line, consisting of the Chevrolet Caprice, Impala SS, and Buick Roadmaster, was discontinued, as GM wanted more assembly lines to be able to produce more profitable SUVs. A ceremony was held at the plant on December 13, 1996, as the last Impala SS was produced.

Eighth generation (2000-2005)

CLOSE This commercial from Campbell-Ewald is called "Hair in the Wind" and it premiered it on June 16, 1999. The Detroit News

The Impala name was revived for the 2000 model year as the "Hi-Mid" program to rename the Lumina as the Chevy Impala.

Ninth generation (2006-2016)

To commemorate the Impala's 50th year, a 50th Anniversary Edition was introduced in Spring 2008.

Tenth generation (2014-2020)

The tenth generation Impala, released in 2014, was the first North American sedan in 20 years to earn Consumer Reports' top score, with a score of 95 of a possible 100 points.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2020/02/27/chevrolet-impala-commercials-through-years/4882248002/