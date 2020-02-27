LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The last Chevrolet Impala officially rolled off the line at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant Thursday. 

The Impala is one of several sedans to meet its end as consumers switch to buying trucks, crossovers and SUVs. 

First appearing in showrooms in 1958, the Impala was a top-selling full-size car for General Motors Co. for decades. In 1959, GM sold more than 440,000; by 1965 it sold more than 1 million.

“While it is sad that the iconic Impala is rolling off the assembly line for a final time, it is also a symbol of a new future," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the union's GM department, said in a statement. "We are hopeful that UAW Local 22 in Hamtramck will be building new electric trucks and adding jobs in the Detroit area for decades to come.”

Work on the Detroit-Hamtramck plant's transition to GM's first all-electric vehicle plant is slated to start in March. The plant is slated to build the GMC Hummer EV in late 2021 and will also produce the electric autonomous ride-sharing shuttle for Cruise LLC, GM's autonomous vehicle unit. 

The Chevy Impala through the years
A 1958 Chevy Impala cruises down Woodward in Clawson on Aug. 10, 2013.
A 1958 Chevy Impala cruises down Woodward in Clawson on Aug. 10, 2013. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
The logo from a "Viper Red" 1958 Chevy Impala at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Michigan on Aug. 15, 2009.
The logo from a "Viper Red" 1958 Chevy Impala at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Michigan on Aug. 15, 2009. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
Al Bitell of Livonia sits with his 1958 Chevrolet Impala during a design show as part of the Woodward Dream Cruise at 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak, Aug. 12, 2015.
Al Bitell of Livonia sits with his 1958 Chevrolet Impala during a design show as part of the Woodward Dream Cruise at 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak, Aug. 12, 2015. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Promotional photo of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala.
Promotional photo of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala. General Motors promotional image
A 1958 Impala at the 19th annual Rockin Rods n' Rochester in Rochester, Aug. 12, 2018.
A 1958 Impala at the 19th annual Rockin Rods n' Rochester in Rochester, Aug. 12, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kurt Machacek and his father Bob Machacek, of Farmington Hills, with their 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Concours d'Elegance at St. John's in Plymouth.
Kurt Machacek and his father Bob Machacek, of Farmington Hills, with their 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Concours d'Elegance at St. John's in Plymouth. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A white Chevy Impala motors past vintage Chevy ads decorating the side of the Art Van Furniture on Woodward in Royal Oak, Aug. 19, 2011.
A white Chevy Impala motors past vintage Chevy ads decorating the side of the Art Van Furniture on Woodward in Royal Oak, Aug. 19, 2011. The Detroit News
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport in downtown Pontiac.
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport in downtown Pontiac. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Side panel detail of a 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkeley, Mich.
Side panel detail of a 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkeley, Mich. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
A 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkley.
A 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkley. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
George Lusk of St. Clair Shores with his purple 1960 Chevrolet Impala in Royal Oak, Aug. 14, 2007.
George Lusk of St. Clair Shores with his purple 1960 Chevrolet Impala in Royal Oak, Aug. 14, 2007. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Super Sports makes its way down Woodward in Bloomfield Hills.
This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Super Sports makes its way down Woodward in Bloomfield Hills. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A 1960 Impala makes its way down 12 Mile for the Berkley Cruisefest parade, Aug. 14, 2015.
A 1960 Impala makes its way down 12 Mile for the Berkley Cruisefest parade, Aug. 14, 2015. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Gay Pousho of White Lake poses with her 1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertiblle in downtown Pontiac.
Gay Pousho of White Lake poses with her 1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertiblle in downtown Pontiac. Charles V. Tines
A 1961 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward in Pontiac, Aug. 18, 2007.
A 1961 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward in Pontiac, Aug. 18, 2007. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
An open trunk of an Impala with batteries and hydraulics draws stares. "A '61 amazing Impala" says Daniel Zaid as he looks over the spotless, chromed-out engine during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Aug. 16, 2014.
An open trunk of an Impala with batteries and hydraulics draws stares. "A '61 amazing Impala" says Daniel Zaid as he looks over the spotless, chromed-out engine during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Aug. 16, 2014. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 1962 Chevrolet Impala passes by several spectators, Friday Aug. 14, 2015, on Woodward near 11 Mile in Royal Oak.
A 1962 Chevrolet Impala passes by several spectators, Friday Aug. 14, 2015, on Woodward near 11 Mile in Royal Oak. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
The front of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala owned by Jim Grant of Frasier in Ferndale, Aug. 19, 2011.
The front of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala owned by Jim Grant of Frasier in Ferndale, Aug. 19, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The 1962 Impala SS belonging to Lee Brown of Trenton was a crowd favorite along Fort Street for the Downriver Dream Cruise in Southgate on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
The 1962 Impala SS belonging to Lee Brown of Trenton was a crowd favorite along Fort Street for the Downriver Dream Cruise in Southgate on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A 409 Cubin Inch Chevy engine logo of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport owned by John Schraufnagel in Birmingham.
A 409 Cubin Inch Chevy engine logo of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport owned by John Schraufnagel in Birmingham. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Marcus William of Port Huron cruises with friend Katie Ellis in his 1963 Chevy Impala with 22" rims during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 17, 2013.
Marcus William of Port Huron cruises with friend Katie Ellis in his 1963 Chevy Impala with 22" rims during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 17, 2013. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
A modified 1963 Chevy Impala during the Ultimate Riders Car Club at Fairmount Park in Riverside, Calif, March 5, 2017
A modified 1963 Chevy Impala during the Ultimate Riders Car Club at Fairmount Park in Riverside, Calif, March 5, 2017 Robert Gauthier, TNS
A 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible filled with stuffed animals heads south on Woodward, Friday Aug. 19, 2011.
A 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible filled with stuffed animals heads south on Woodward, Friday Aug. 19, 2011. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
The tail light of a 1963 Impala SS cruising down Woodward during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 16, 2008.
The tail light of a 1963 Impala SS cruising down Woodward during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 16, 2008. Velvet S. McNeil, The Detroit News
The taillights of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 14, 2009.
The taillights of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward during the Dream Cruise, Aug. 14, 2009. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A 1964 Chevy Impala, owned by Thomas Cavataio of Grosse Pointe Woods, outside Comerica Park in Detroit, June 24, 2008.
A 1964 Chevy Impala, owned by Thomas Cavataio of Grosse Pointe Woods, outside Comerica Park in Detroit, June 24, 2008. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A 1964 Chevy Impala owned by Thomas Cavataio drives down Woodward in Detroit, June 24, 2008.
A 1964 Chevy Impala owned by Thomas Cavataio drives down Woodward in Detroit, June 24, 2008. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible owned by Victor Dragna of St. Clair Shores.
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible owned by Victor Dragna of St. Clair Shores. Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala SuperSport, 454 Cubic inch V-8 owned by Glenn Hickman of Holly, in Royal Oak, Aug. 13, 2008.
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala SuperSport, 454 Cubic inch V-8 owned by Glenn Hickman of Holly, in Royal Oak, Aug. 13, 2008. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Bob Walker of Windsor performs a burnout in his 1965 Chevrolet Impala with a 409 cubic inch engine, Saturday Sept. 27, 2014, during nostalgia drag racing at Milan Dragway in Milan.
Bob Walker of Windsor performs a burnout in his 1965 Chevrolet Impala with a 409 cubic inch engine, Saturday Sept. 27, 2014, during nostalgia drag racing at Milan Dragway in Milan. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport is seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford.
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport is seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport triple taillights are seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford.
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport triple taillights are seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe Promotional photo by General Motors
Alonda Hagood, left, and Jackie Good, center, both of Detroit, check out Bernard Hatcher's 1965 Chevrolet Impala on display during the 50th Greater Grace Temple Block Party, Saturday, July 21, 2012.
Alonda Hagood, left, and Jackie Good, center, both of Detroit, check out Bernard Hatcher's 1965 Chevrolet Impala on display during the 50th Greater Grace Temple Block Party, Saturday, July 21, 2012. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
A southbound Impala during Friday night cruising on Woodward north of 13 Mile in Royal Oak on Aug. 14, 2015.
A southbound Impala during Friday night cruising on Woodward north of 13 Mile in Royal Oak on Aug. 14, 2015. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS wagon is part of a collection of cars owned by Ken Lingenfelter, at his showroom in Brighton, April 10, 2017.
A 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS wagon is part of a collection of cars owned by Ken Lingenfelter, at his showroom in Brighton, April 10, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A Chevrolet Impala at the North American Auto Show at Cobo Conference Center in Detroit on Jan. 7, 2002.
A Chevrolet Impala at the North American Auto Show at Cobo Conference Center in Detroit on Jan. 7, 2002. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A 2014 Impala is lifted to the top of the Chevrolet fountain at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 1, 2013.
A 2014 Impala is lifted to the top of the Chevrolet fountain at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 1, 2013. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ General Motors promotional image
Joe Horisk's 1961 Chevy Impala was created from parts of two Chevy Bubbletop coupes to create an amazing looking wagon for the Autorama show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Feb. 26, 2016.
Joe Horisk's 1961 Chevy Impala was created from parts of two Chevy Bubbletop coupes to create an amazing looking wagon for the Autorama show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Feb. 26, 2016. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A 2018 Chevrolet Impala
A 2018 Chevrolet Impala General Motors promotional image
