Detroit — The last Chevrolet Impala officially rolled off the line at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant Thursday.

The Impala is one of several sedans to meet its end as consumers switch to buying trucks, crossovers and SUVs.

The last Chevrolet Impala comes off the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Thursday. The plant will be completely devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021. (Photo: General Motors Photo by Jeffrey Sauger)

First appearing in showrooms in 1958, the Impala was a top-selling full-size car for General Motors Co. for decades. In 1959, GM sold more than 440,000; by 1965 it sold more than 1 million.

“While it is sad that the iconic Impala is rolling off the assembly line for a final time, it is also a symbol of a new future," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the union's GM department, said in a statement. "We are hopeful that UAW Local 22 in Hamtramck will be building new electric trucks and adding jobs in the Detroit area for decades to come.”

Work on the Detroit-Hamtramck plant's transition to GM's first all-electric vehicle plant is slated to start in March. The plant is slated to build the GMC Hummer EV in late 2021 and will also produce the electric autonomous ride-sharing shuttle for Cruise LLC, GM's autonomous vehicle unit.

