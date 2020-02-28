Detroit — General Motors Co. will add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing factories to meet customer demand for its mid-size SUVs and to support the introduction of two all-new Cadillac sedans, the Detroit automaker said Friday.

GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly will get a second shift resulting in the addition of almost 400 employees to build the new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.

A third shift of about 800 employees will be added at Lansing Delta Township Assembly to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs.

Both shift additions will be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Last week the Lansing Delta Township plant celebrated its 3-millionth vehicle to come down the line. The plant is GM’s newest in the U.S.

Lansing Grand River Assembly is GM’s second-newest U.S. assembly plant. The plant manufactures the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT5 and CT4 sedans and their V-series performance versions.

